Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings The New War Devil to Life

The second part of Chainsaw Man is underway and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has taken the opportunity to veer the story from the titular character, Denji, and instead focus on a young high schooler named Asa Mitaka. Much like the former protagonist, Asa is holding a secret of her own in that her life was saved by the War Devil, granting her wild abilities that can help her transform random objects, or people, into nefarious weapons. Now, hot on the heels of her introduction, one cosplayer has brought the new "hero" of the series to life as Denji remains absent.

In the latest chapter of the manga that prides itself on its rich characters and bloody battles, Asa has learned that her life is now in the hands of the War Devil, who is seeking to eliminate Denji the Chainsaw Devil for reasons that have yet to be revealed. Mitaka is an unwilling combatant in this scenario and was pushed into becoming a part of her school's "Devil Hunter's Club" as it would seem that Fujimoto is weaving more than a few mysteries in the franchise. With the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation set to arrive this fall, 2022 is a big year for the gory franchise.

Instagram Cosplayer Mita Chan shared this spot-on take when it comes to the newly introduced War Devil, who is causing quite a few problems in the life of Asa Mitaka as she is now set on a crash course with Denji as fans of Chainsaw Man continue to wonder what the status of the former protagonist is:

Chainsaw Man's creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has become one of the biggest mangakas in the world today, not just thanks to the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters, but also in part thanks to the unique stories that the artist has weaved with the likes of Goodbye, Eri and Look Back. While it hasn't been hinted that more of Tatsuki's stories will arrive on the small screen like Chainsaw Man, they certainly feel as though they would work well as television specials.

Which protagonist do you prefer between Asa and Denji in the world of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tatsuki Fujimoto.