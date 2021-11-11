Chainsaw Man’s Creator Is On the Hunt for a New Editor





Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest manga series that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, though that is looking to change with Studio MAPPA currently working on an upcoming television series that will introduce a ton of new fans to the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has hinted at the fact that, following the end of the first chapter of Chainsaw Man, the series is set to return with a follow-up in the future, though the creator is keeping busy with new stories, and it seems as though the mangaka is looking for help.

Tatsuki Fujimoto recently released a touching story that had little to do with the world of Chainsaw Man, but rather explored characters that were seeking to dive into the world of creating manga themselves. Look Back was clearly inspired by the early days of the creator, following fourth-grader Ayumu Fujino who originally finds a spark in creating the printed stories but eventually is dissuaded from pursuing this dream due to a classmate, making for a touching story wherein the characters struggle with what they want for their futures and perhaps reflect more than a few real-life struggles that readers might have gone through.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the news that the mangaka is currently looking for a new assistant to help him with his upcoming short story, 22-26, which appears to be more of a supernatural story than his previous short, at least with the image of the young girl on one of the two covers seems to hint at:

"Chainsaw Man" creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is looking for a new assistant again for a new short story/oneshot pic.twitter.com/c0DedNW8TH — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) October 22, 2021

While Chainsaw Man is receiving an anime adaptation, there hasn’t been word of these short stories receiving television specials of their own, though we would imagine there are fans of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto that wouldn’t mind seeing the tales brought to life. The story of Denji has yet to reveal when the anime adaptation from MAPPA will arrive on the small screen, though this year’s Jump Festa, the event that annually dives into the world of Shonen Jump properties, will have a panel devoted to the franchise so we might learn when Chainsaw Man’s anime will land.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Chainsaw Man adaptation? What’s your favorite work by Fujimoto that doesn’t feature the world of devils? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.