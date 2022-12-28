Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs

Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.

As you can see on Instagram, the piece comes courtesy of tt0j119 just after the holidays. To celebrate the end of season one, the fan gave followers a look at their Young Denji cosplay, and they managed to bring Pochita into the project in the cutest way.

Thanks to a plush, Pochita can be found posing with Denji here in real life. As for the hero, this Young Denji cosplay nails the boy's carefree aesthetic. With an eyepatch wrapped over his head, Denji looks like he was pulled from the anime thanks to his nylon jacket and loose jeans. Honestly, this Young Denji look is uncanny to the anime, and it is made all the better by Plush Pochita.

Obviously, tt0j119 is an expert cosplayer, and you can check out their Instagram to find even more impressive pieces. As for Chainsaw Man, you can expect even more fans to tackle the series as 2023 rolls in. Its first season is hailed as one of the best anime of 2022, and there is hopefully more on the way from Studio MAPPA. So for now, let's let Denji live on through cosplayers until he returns to the small screen.

Do you think Chainsaw Man season one did the manga justice?