Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 8 Stills

Chainsaw Man is moving along with season one this fall, and as each weeks goes by, the show gets closer to its finale. The team at Studio MAPPA have several updates left to go before season one wraps, and of course, another episode is on deck this week. And if you want a peek at what's coming, the first stills for episode eight have gone live.

As you can see below, Chainsaw Man posted a slew of images ahead of episode eight. The stills check in on our favorite hunters as Denji and Aki head on a new adventure. And of course, it is impossible to miss our new devil as Katana Man will go live this week at last.

The devil looks downright terrifying, and as you can imagine, he'll be a rather interesting foe for Denji to fight. Katana Man is pretty much self-explanatory after all, and the way they look mirrors Chainsaw Man rather well. With blades sticking out of their faces, the two men redefine deadly, and they each have their own secret weapons hidden up their sleeves.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, then you should know episode eight will bring season one a step closer to its end. The anime has confirmed its first season will run a single cour, so there will be 12 episodes this run around. Right now, you can binge the show over Hulu and Crunchyroll as new episodes drop each Tuesday. And for those wanting more details on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about Chainsaw Man season one so far? Are you liking the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.