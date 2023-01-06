Chainsaw Man's War Devil is Preparing Her Strangest Weapon

Chainsaw Man's first anime season has come to an end, and while we wait to hear if Studio MAPPA will be returning to the devil-filled world with a second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series continues. With Denji taking a backseat to a new protagonist who has been leading the charge in Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil, the latest manga installment hints at the high schooler using her power in a way that we have yet to see.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 116, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

To start, we need to examine the War Devil's powers in that Asa, as a Fiend, can create weapons from anything that she touches. Unfortunately, the strength of the weapon is determined by how attached Mitaka is to said object, meaning that the closer she is to an object, or a person, the stronger that the weapon itself will be. Following her brief meeting with the third horseman of the apocalypse, Famine, Asa is informed that she will be able to escape her current predicament by transforming Denji into a weapon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Asa originally striking a deal with the War Devil to get revenge against Chainsaw Man, she has been trapped in an aquarium on a date with the object of her vengeance. Despite the War Devil's power, Asa has found herself unable to pull the trigger on eliminating Denji, which becomes especially problematic as she is trapped thanks to the power of the Eternity Devil.

Coming up with a way to use her War Devil abilities, Asa convinces herself that if she can see value in the Aquarium itself, then she can transform it into a weapon:

"Have some confidence, Asa. It doesn't matter how crazy the logic is. It's a matter of my own perception. I pay the million yen in this bag to buy this aquarium. Aquarium Spear."

We'll have to wait until the next chapter to see what on Earth an Aquarium Spear looks like, but considering how wild Chainsaw Man has been in the past, the sky is the limit.

Who do you think will win in a battle between the War and the Chainsaw Devils? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.