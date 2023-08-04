Chainsaw Man Releases Free Web Game

Chainsaw Man's anime remains in a state of limbo, with Studio MAPPA having yet to confirm if Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters will make a comeback in a second season. Despite this fact, the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to march forward and is taking some major risks in its storytelling. To help in celebrating the latest manga release, the bloody shonen franchise has released a free web game that will recreate one of the biggest recent moments featuring Denji and Asa Mitaka.

To give you some background as to what is taking place in this new web game, it recreates the motorcycle scene in which Denji and Asa were fleeing from the clutches of the Falling Devil. Introduced as a powerful devil who falls under the category of "Primal Fears", the Falling Devil was one of the most terrifying devils that Denji and Asa had encountered in their travels. Hopping aboard a motorcycle to escape a demon unleashed from the underworld, Denji was able to transform the vehicle into a "chainsaw motorcycle" which you can pilot in this upcoming free web game that recreates a major manga moment.

Chainsaw Man: Hop Aboard The Chainsaw Motorcycle

The web browser game is now available online to check out here, releasing alongside the manga's fifteenth manga volume. It might be some time before we see this scene hit the anime adaptation, should it continue from Studio MAPPA, but it will make for quite the energetic race. You can check out an image from the Chainsaw Man browser game below.

While the War Devil has taken a heavy role in the Chainsaw Man manga, Denji remains a pivotal figure in the bloody series. Thanks to the events that shocked manga readers, Denji now finds himself looking after the young character Nayuta, trying to balance his status as the Chainsaw Man by navigating the world still populated with devils. As the government recently offered Denji a harsh ultimatum to leave his chainsaw days behind him, danger is still waiting around every corner.

What do you think of this free Chainsaw Man game? Do you want to see Denji and his fellow devil hunters get a full-blown "Triple A" video game in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

Via Crunchyroll