Chainsaw Man Star Stresses Makima Isn't a Simple 'Dommy Mommy'

One of the most terrifying characters in the new anime hit Chainsaw Man isn't the hero that can have chainsaws burst out of his limbs and face, or creatures such as the Ghost and Bat Devils, but rather, takes the form of the head of the Devil Hunters, Makima. While there are plenty of secrets surrounding the enigmatic top of the food chain who keep Denji under her thumb, a recent interview with Makima's English Voice Actor, Suzie Yeung, confirmed that the mysterious anime character isn't just a "dommy mommy", as she puts it.

Suzie Yeung is no stranger to the world of anime, playing roles in such big anime franchises such as Demon Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Cells At Work, Attack on Titan, and Dr. Stone to name a few, though her role in Chainsaw Man might be one of the biggest to date. Makima as a character has several layers, with the biggest hint that she isn't all the she seems to be in this first season of the anime adaptation arriving following her "resurrection" during the assault by Katana Man and his associates. While riding on a locomotive with her fellow Devil Hunters, Makima is shot repeatedly by her organization's enemies, with many fans believing her dead, but lo and behold, she has bounced back from the grave, leaving quite a few questions which won't be answered this season.

Chainsaw Makima

Kotaku took the opportunity to interview Yeung about her newest character, asking the voice actor about the challenges that were inherent in bringing this character to life as Denji's tragic tale finally hits the small screen:

"It's hard because I feel like Makima has such an intimidating presence, I think the anime really hammers it in by focusing on her eyes and just how hypnotic they are. I think very surface-level fans are like 'Oh my God! Dommy Mommy!' and that she's just this very dominating presence, but especially through the anime, you can see and hear how soft she is. She's just extremely gentle and she never raises her voice, so her approach to it is actually very light, rather than just being commanding at the get-go."

The final episode of season one is only a few days away, and while not everything will be revealed about Makima before the conclusion, there might be a bombshell or two dropped when it comes to the one holding Denji's leash.

Via Kotaku