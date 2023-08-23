Chainsaw Man Brings Kobeni’s Brother Back Into the Spotlight

Chainsaw Man is keeping busy these days, and we have the manga to thank. While work goes down on the anime behind the scenes, all eyes are on Denji’s work in Shonen Jump. After all, the Chainsaw Man manga is well into part two now, and it just gave Kobeni Higashiyama’s brother the center stage.

Yes, that is right. We have been reunited with Kobeni’s brother. After first meeting the boy during the start of Chainsaw Man part two, the boy has returned, and he has roped into a full-on cult.

The whole thing came to light in Chainsaw Man chapter 140 as Denji finally made it to a popular church. The hero was recruited into the Church of Chainsaw Man, and Nobana was there to welcome Denji. Kobeni’s brother went on to share tons of fantastical truths adhered to by the church which aren’t true. By the time Nobana revealed the church’s belief in student marriages, Denji was ready to run, and he did dip out of the cult by the end of the chapter.

Still, it seems Nobana is all caught up in the Church of Chainsaw Man, so you know his studies aren’t his main focus. Kobeni was forced into working as a Devil Hunter to help her brother finish school, so you can just imagine how she’d feel about Nobana’s place right now. And if we are lucky, the Higashiyama showdown will come around soon.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info, you can read the story’s full synopsis below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

