Chainsaw Man Proves Denji's Growth in Surprising New Update

Chainsaw Man might have struck gold with its first anime season, but the manga has marched on thanks to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto sticking with Denji, while throwing some major curveballs at the Chainsaw Devil. With the second part of the printed story featuring a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, the War Devil, the latest chapter has helped in showing just how Denji has evolved following the events of Chainsaw Man's first set of installments. Regardless of Denji's evolution, he still has some major problems on his hands.

The second section of Chainsaw Man's manga has been a whirlwind for both Asa and Denji, with the latter living it up thanks to his new status as the biggest hero operating in the world today. While Denji is attempting to reveal his secret identity to anyone that will listen, it seems that there is a doppelganger who is prowling the streets and appears to look exactly like the Chainsaw Devil. While the War Devil is still attempting to get revenge on Denji for reducing the number of confrontations in the world, making the War Devil weaker as a consequence, Asa and the Chainsaw Devil have gone out on a date in a bid for Mitaka to transform the Shonen hero into a weapon of her own.

Chainsaw Evolution

Twitter User Denji Unleashed took the opportunity to show how much Denji has changed from when he was previously Makima's lapdog and his status now as an independent operator that appears to be working solo to take down the devils that continue threatening humanity around the world:

Freedom to choose for himself is something Makima tried to take away and ultimately something he almost gave up on, but Denji learned, got back up, & is still trying. Seeing these bits & pieces of growth/change from him has been my absolute favorite thing to see in part 2 so far pic.twitter.com/v43X7LNe22 — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) December 6, 2022

The biggest challenge that is now threatening Denji is the Famine Devil, one of the three horsemen of the apocalypse, who is rooting for the War Devil and has trapped both the Chainsaw Devil and Asa in an aquarium. With Denji seemingly believing that this harkens to the return of the Eternity Devil, Mitaka might have the opportunity to finally exact revenge. It might be years before we see these events take place in the anime adaptation, but based on the popularity of MAPPA's anime, Chainsaw Man might receive more than enough seasons to do so.

How else do you think Denji has evolved from the early days of the series to now? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.