Chainsaw Man Takes Aim at the U.S. in Bloody Cliffhanger

Chainsaw Man may seem obsessed with senseless violence from afar, but when you get up close, the manga is incredibly nuanced. Denji definitely gets his kicks in battle, but we have seen the manga's main characters grapple with some gnarly stuff. From trafficking to suicide and sexuality, Chainsaw Man layers its hard topics with a whole lotta' fighting. Now, Chainsaw Man has done it again with chapter 177 as its cliffhanger takes aim at the United States of America.

The situation unfolded this week as series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought Yoru's power up a notch. The War Devil was able to merge with two other devil recently, giving her the power of the Tank Devil and the Gun Devil. Yoru makes it clear that these devils are a product of war, and as such, she has earned the right to their lives. The statement is nothing short of ominous, and it only gets worse when Chainsaw Man revs up Yoru with a visit to the U.S.

The United States vs Chainsaw Man

As for how the United States plays into Chainsaw Man, it all comes back to the Gun Devil. Yoru uses her new Gun Arm to bolster her power, and she does so by pointing a finger at the sky. In exchange for whatever attack she's planning, Yoru takes power from the Gun Devil, and it takes power from its believers in turn. According to Chainsaw Man, the United States housed many of those believers, so Yoru takes the index finger of 400,000 members of the National Pistol Association.

Talk about violent, right? Well, buckle in. We are just getting started.

In the final pages of Chainsaw Man chapter 177, Yoru takes the blood sacrifice from the National Pistol Association and channels it. Her attack is compared to the Statue of Liberty as Yoru's left arm is raised high. When she crooks her index finger, the face of the Statue of Liberty is seen cracking. There is no telling what her plan is, but clearly, it is borrowing power from the Gun Devil's hold on the U.S. And if Yoru wants to argue that the nation is a product of war itself, well – things are going to get messy for Denji very fast.

What Is the War Devil's Plan for the Gun Devil?

As you can imagine, this latest Chainsaw Man cliffhanger has put an eye on the United States and its tie to the Gun Devil. In the past, the manga has also made pointed notes about the nation and its fictional history. Fujimoto has often explored the nation's tie to the Gun Devil, in fact. The Gun Devil attacked the United States in 1984, killing over half a million people in two minutes. Despite the terrorist attack, Chainsaw Man has proven the nation still relies on guns, so its connection with the Gun Devil has only grown stronger. That relationship is now poised to bite back at the nation, and the Statue of Liberty is about to be brought into the mix.

Yoru has stressed her desire to kill Pochita in his true form, and the War Devil has been given her chance. It seems likely she will do whatever necessary to cull the devil if it means saving her old friends. There is no one alive who knows warfare better than Yoru, and chapter 177 makes her strategic mind clearer than ever. Pochita (and Denji) may not want smoke from Yoru but that ship has sailed. The War Devil has invoked the power of the Gun Devil, and Yoru isn't going back on that strategy anytime soon.

