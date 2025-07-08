Dandadan Season 2 Promo Finally Gives the Fans What They’ve Been Waiting For

As excitement builds for the next Dandadan Thursday, the official promo stills for Season 2, Episode 2 have been released, and a fan-favorite moment is finally being brought to life in the anime. To call Season 1’s finale controversial would be an understatement. The episode teased fans with the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs, which are both fan favorites from the manga, only for the credits to roll right as things got interesting. The Season 2 premiere kickstarted the arcs by introducing the Kito family, but it appears as though Episode 2 will dive right into the action.

Season 2 of Dandadan premiered on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3rd as part of an absolutely stacked Summer 2025 anime season. Science SARU returned to animate the new season, based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. Anime viewers have already been introduced to one fan favorite character this season, but the next episode has even more in store.

Jiji Gets a New Look in Dandadan Season 2, Episode 2

The new promo stills for Season 2’s second episode, which were shared on the official Dandadan website, revealed that a fan favorite moment from the manga will finally play out on screen. The images reveal the spirit known as Evil Eye and Jiji’s unfortunate run-in with the yokai. The trailers for Season 2 already revealed that Jiji will join Momo, Okarun, and Aira in developing his own powers. It appears as though Episode 2 is when it will finally happen in the anime.

Along with two very dark and ominous shots of Evil Eye and Jiji’s Evil Eye form, Dandadan‘s new promos remember the show’s comedic tone, revealing Momo, Okarun, and Jiji’s hilarious first reactions to seeing the spirit. Check out the images below…

Dandadan Is About to Drop Another Heartbreaking Episode

Without diving too far into spoilers, you might want to keep a box of tissues next to you for Episode 2 of Dandadan. Fans will remember the gut-wrenching episode from Season 1 involving Acrobatic Silky’s backstory. Providing the anime follows the manga, Evil Eye will receive similar treatment in the coming episodes.

Dandadan Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 10th.

