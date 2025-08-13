New Chainsaw Man Movie Teaser Unveils Ending Theme

The premiere of Chainsaw Man‘s upcoming movie is not too far off now, and with only a few weeks left, more information to fuel the fire of excitement is being unveiled. The film’s ending theme has been revealed in a short teaser, and it perfectly captures the solemn and tranquil aspect of the incredibly violent and action-packed arc it is about to adapt. There is a lot to be excited about for this movie, and it seems like the music aspect is about to be beautiful just as much as the colorful animation, surely a good sign after Chainsaw Man’s strong first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Chainsaw Man anime has released a new teaser featuring the ending theme, which is titled “Jane Doe”, and will be performed by Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada, a legendary combo! Kenshi Yonezu is also set to perform the opening theme of the film, IRIS OUT, just as he did for Season 1. The vocals were not featured, but going by the heartfelt and slow piano composition, it is surely going to be a sad one. It captures the tragic and short-lived romance between Denji and Reze, a focal part of the movie, as confirmed by the fact that the two are the only ones featured in the teaser. The title “Jane Doe” is also a great way of describing the young Reze, as she is quite literally an unknown and unidentified person in the eyes of Denji.

Chainsaw Man’s New Ending Theme Is a Sorrowful Symphony to a Tragic Love

The Chainsaw Man movie reveals a new side of Denji, as he seemingly bumps into an ordinary cafe worker called Reze, and the two get closer. With feelings of romance welling up between the two, as well as Aki’s struggle in his dangerous career, the film will feature not only some of the best action in the entire series, but also deeply emotional beats and moments that will no doubt define the film.

With a new vision from a new director, the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie will begin the best stretch of the manga up until the end of Part 1, and Reze is the signal for this. Fans can think of it as two acts, with the first focusing on love and daily life, and the second diving into non-stop bloodshed and fights, and based on the manga, both parts are absolutely phenomenal. September 19th is about a month away, and fans who have waited for the arc to be brought to life all these years will surely be wowed, and the music will definitely play a big part.