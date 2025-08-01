Chainsaw Man Movie Unveils New Look at Reze Along With Main Theme

Chainsaw Man fans got a brief taste of Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” song with the official movie trailer released during Anime Expo. Yonezu, who has recently gathered a string of massive successes with his opening music for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX and The Medalist, returns to the Chainsaw Man franchise for the upcoming film after performing “Kick Back” for the anime’s first season. The trailer only featured a brief tease of “IRIS OUT,” with the full song still not available at the time of this writing. The song is scheduled to be released as a single on September 24th, five days after the opening of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc in Japan.

Yonezu has shared the album cover for “IRIS OUT,” featuring the character of Reze from Chainsaw Man. The cover has a hand-painted feel, with Reze enveloped with heavy shades of blue, reds, and black. Her teasingly biting her lips as she looks at the viewer emphasizes the character’s enigmatic personality, selling her symbolism as a temptation for Denji while hinting she shouldn’t be trusted. The “IRIS OUT” single will be available to purchase in three editions, including a limited “IRIS OUT” edition in special packaging, a limited CD and DVD edition, and the regular CD edition.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc‘s “IRIS OUT” May Be Yonezu’s Next Big Hit

Image Courtesy of Kenshi Yonezu

Yonezu’s “PLAZMA” was used as the opening for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Digital Singles with over 43,000 downloads in its first week. The musical artist also did the art for the “PLAZMA” single cover, featuring two of the main characters from Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Yonezu would later release a music video for the song that re-edits footage from the anime, showcasing major spoilers of the show. The musician has also performed “Bow and Arrow,” the successful opening song for Medalist. Gundam GQuuuuuuX and Medalist would cross over in a striking artwork by Medalist‘s artist, Tsurumaikada, to promote Yonezu’s contribution to both anime. The artist’s return to Chainsaw Man, especially since the musician is on the rise, is a major get for MAPPA.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a direct continuation of the Chainsaw Man anime, adapting the titular arc from the manga. The Reze Arc centers on the protagonist, Denji, meeting a new girl whom he falls head over heels for, but is conflicted about his emotions as he is also obsessed with his superior officer, Makima. Complicating matters further, the Public Safety Devil Hunters face a new Devil called the Bomb Devil.

The film will first open in Japanese cinemas on September 19th. Sony Pictures will collaborate with MAPPA Studios to release the movie internationally in over 80 countries and territories, including North America, South America, and Europe. Sony will first roll out the film in Hong Kong on September 24th. Chainsaw Man – The Movie will then hit US theaters on October 29th, the same day as the UK, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Iceland, and Nigeria.

H/T: Oricon