Chainsaw Man Hypes Denji’s Most Dangerous Foe Yet With New Reze Arc Promo

Denji and The National Devil Extermination Public Safety Commission are headed to the big screen this year with the eagerly anticipated Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The film sees Denji, Makima, Power, and Aki blast their way into theaters as they face off against their toughest foe yet: the Bomb Devil. The trailers for the movie have already teased Denji’s new romantic interest, the eponymous Reze. But the latest promo puts his Chainsaw Man alter-ego into action against Reze’s own twisted transformation, the Bomb Devil.

Reze Arc, which adapts the titular arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, opens in US theaters on October 29th. Japanese audiences will get to experience the film a month earlier on September 19th. The film will introduce audiences to Reze, who is looking to steal Denji from Makima’s control. While Denji is overjoyed that two women are trying to steal his heart, one is taking that goal literally.

Chainsaw Man‘s New Promo Hypes the Climactic Fight

In the world of Chainsaw Man, no one is who they seem, and the outwardly innocent and sweet Reze is no different. Underneath her cute and casual appearance lies one of the most dangerous devils in the world. The newest promo for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is hyping up the dramatic showdown between Chainsaw Man and the Bomb Devil.

Shared on the official Chainsaw Man website, the banner poster depicts Denji and Reze slugging it out on a bright red background with blue blood splatters. Season 1 received a lot of criticism from fans for muting the vibrant color palette of Fujimoto’s artwork. The poster leans into the vibrancy of Fujimoto’s style, with a borderline neon aesthetic.

Reze Arc Is Fixing Chainsaw Man‘s Biggest Problem

It’s not just the new poster that is dialing up the saturation; the trailers for Reze Arc have showcased the movie’s beautiful and bright color palette. While the pages of the manga might be black and white, the occasional color spread and the volume covers explode with color.

Season 1 of Chainsaw Man was directed by Ryu Nakayama. The series as a whole might have been a success, but many criticized Nakayama’s adaptation of Fujimoto’s art style. As a result, Tatsuya Yoshihara, who storyboarded and directed two episodes of Season 1, has stepped up to the plate to direct the new movie.

Season 1 of MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime premiered in 2022 and, despite some of the above complaints, was a smash hit for MAPPA. It was never going to live up to the phenomenal hype of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s ongoing manga. But the series came about as close as it could have in that feat. As frustrated as some fans are with the three-year wait since Season 1, seeing Chainsaw Man on the big screen, and with the vibrancy that it deserves, will no doubt be worth the wait. US fans will just have to try and avoid spoilers for a month before it’s released in the West this October.

Season 1 of Chainsaw Man is streaming on Crunchyroll.

