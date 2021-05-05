Chainsaw Man Rips Ahead with New Fountain Pen Line

✖

Chainsaw Man has become one of the most popular manga series that has yet to receive an anime adaptation of its own, but Studio MAPPA is currently planning on giving this weird series a television series of its own, and is getting a new fountain pen line to boot. With the series first debuting in 2018 and following the unlikely hero of Denji, a hitman for the mafia who finds himself bonded with his "devil dog" Pochita, the titular Chainsaw Man is attempting to fight against the devils of the world while also attempting to find a date at the same time.

Chainsaw Man is a story that is not for those with weak stomachs, as Denji puts the protruding chainsaw in his body to good use, slicing enemies apart that threaten humanity. MAPPA, which has made a name for itself with the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, has already confirmed that it is working on the upcoming anime adaptation. While a release date has yet to be revealed for Chainsaw Man's television series, MAPPA's tenth-anniversary event that is taking place this summer has many believing that more details will be revealed for this upcoming adaptation.

The fountain pens that are designed using the details of Chainsaw Man, Power, and Pochita from the anime franchise created by Tatsuki Fujimoto will run fans around $30 USD from the Japanese company of Bell House, and will land in stores this July:

(Photo: Bell House)

Chainsaw Man recently finished the first part of its manga series, with the mangaka responsible for the bizarre tale promising that Denji and his friends that survived the ordeal in the initial chapters of the manga will be returning for an upcoming part two. Certainly, with its upcoming anime series, Chainsaw Man will be hitting a lot more eyes and will most likely make the franchise become a household name among anime fans considering how popular the story has become so far. Most likely, we'll be seeing far more merchandise released in the future for the franchise that is definitely one of the weirdest within the medium of anime.

Will you be picking up any of these Chainsaw Man fountain pens? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCoemdy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and his fellow devil slayers.

Via Crunchyroll