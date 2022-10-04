Chainsaw Man Part 2 Releases Promo for First Volume

Chainsaw Man has been revving up for the first major arc of Part 2 of the manga series, and it is now celebrating the release of the first volume of the series on shelves overseas with a new promo taking on the newest chapters! When Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series first came to an end, fans were excited to see what could be coming after with the then announced Part 2 of the manga. Finally returning with new chapters earlier this year, the series has introduced fans to a whole new take on the series' world fans saw play out in the first series.

Part 2 of Chainsaw Man introduced not only a new main character with Asa Mitaka, but a new central devil at the heart of it all with the War Devil. It's already been a wild return for the series that teases Denji's going to be wrapped up in a much bigger mess than he ever expected to be in. There's quite a lot that has already happened, and the newest promo for the series is celebrating the first few chapters of the new era so far in a cool new way. You can check it out below:

While Part 2 of the manga is currently dominating the conversation, Chainsaw Man's anime is getting ready to take over the world too when it premieres later this month. Chainsaw Man will be making its official premiere on October 11th overseas, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the series for international territories alongside its release in Japan. As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

