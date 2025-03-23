Chainsaw Man – Reze Arc Movie Finally Reveals Its Release Date (But There’s a Catch)

It’s been nearly three years since MAPPA released Chainsaw Man yet fans of the series are still just as eagerly awaiting the series’ next installment, which was announced at Jump Festa 2024 to be a sequel film covering the Reze arc of the manga. Updates on the Reze Arc movie have been few and far between since it was first announced in 2023, with Jump Festa 2025 finally giving fans a new trailer and release window of 2025. Fortunately, AnimeJapan has provided another much-needed update on the Chainsaw Man – Reze Arc movie, finally locking down a release date for the same, but fans outside of Japan may be disappointed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post on Chainsaw Man’s official X handle has confirmed that Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in Japanese theatres on September 19th, 2025. The film is being distributed by Toho Animation, though a global release date has yet to be announced. The announcement was accompanied by new character visuals for Denji, Reze, Pochita, Makima, Aki, Power, Kobeni, Beam, and Galgali, also shared on the anime’s official X account.

Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc Locks Down September Release in Japan

While fans no doubt appreciate the update, many have also expressed some frustration at the lack of a global release date. The Reze Arc film has been a long time in the making and while there is no doubt that MAPPA will do nothing short of an amazing job, it is hard to blame fans for getting impatient, especially after the strong impression that Season 1 of Chainsaw Man left on fans all across the world. It is very likely that the sequel film will eventually make its way to North America as well as other countries, though fans of the series outside Japan will likely have to wait a bit longer for confirmation and global distribution will likely only take place much after the Japanese release.

Another source of disappointment surrounding the recent Reze Arc release date reveal was the fact that the announcement was accompanied by a rehash of clips from the same old trailer revealed at Jump Festa 2024 earlier this December. While the newly released character visuals are quite exciting and prove the film has absolutely nailed it in the character design department, fans are quite simply thirsting for more, much like Denji, after waiting for the movie for so long. That said, hopefully, now that Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc finally has a concrete release date, it won’t be too long till fans get another proper glimpse.

Source: @CHAINSAWMAN_PR on X.