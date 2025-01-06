Oshi no Ko Artist Hypes New Chainsaw Man Movie With Special Promo

Chainsaw Man is making its grand return with a brand new movie hitting theaters across Japan, and one of the creators behind Oshi no Ko is hyping up what’s to come with some special new art. Chainsaw Man wrapped up the debut season of its TV anime a few years ago, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next entry ever since. The studio behind the anime, MAPPA, then surprised fans when it announced it would be continuing its adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series not with a second season but a full feature film instead. Now it’s almost here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is currently scheduled to hit theaters in Japan some time later this year, and the new movie will be tackling the titular Reze Arc from the original manga. This introduces Denji to a mysterious girl named Reze as the two form a quick romance that quickly explodes out of whack. But it seems Oshi no Ko artist Mengo Yokoyari is a big fan of the anime too as they took to social media to share some special art of Denji and Reze on the date we’ll see them go on in the new movie. Check it out below:

What Will Chainsaw Man’s New Movie Be About?

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be hitting theaters across Japan some time in 2025, but any international release plans for the film have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. Tatsuya Yoshihara returns from the Chainsaw Man TV anime to serve as director for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc for studio MAPPA alongside Hiroshi Seko writing the script. Kazutaka Sugiyama will be handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio will be composing the music.

Reina Ueda will also be reprising her role as Reze in the new movie after making her debut at the end of Chainsaw Man’s debut season (along with many of the other returning cast members). As for what to expect from its story, MAPPA ominously teases Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc as such, “Denji became ‘Chainsaw Man’, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.”

Shueisha

What’s Next for Oshi no Ko?

While Chainsaw Man has a new movie in the works, Oshi no Ko has big plans for its future as well. Not only did the anime’s second season wrap up its run last year, but Oshi no Ko also made its debut with a new live-action series and feature film in Japan. The new live-action series is currently streaming with Prime Video worldwide, but the new film has yet to reveal any of its own international release plans as of the time of this publication. But that’s not all fans have to enjoy.

Oshi no Ko has also announced that Season 3 of the anime is now in the works. A release window or date for the new episodes have yet to be announced, but Mamoru Miyano has been added to the cast in a very important role. With Aqua and Ruby’s positions essentially reversed as of the end of the second season, it won’t be too much longer before the anime gets even more intense as the episodes continue to explore the dark world of the Japanese entertainment industry. As for the manga, it’s now come to an end in 2024 and its volumes can be found on shelves.