Classic Toonami Anime Takes Major Step Forward to Sequel Return With New Update

A major classic anime franchise that fans once watched on Toonami is preparing a comeback after many years, and thanks to the help from fans has taken a major step forward with a promising new update. Toonami remains a major tastemaker for anime fans of a certain generation as before the advent of streaming platforms made anime more widely successful for fans to watch at any time, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block helped to curate the coolest and most promising anime shows and introduced them to a whole generation of would be anime fans.

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While some of the most successful anime on the block have continued with all sorts of new projects to this day, there are a few others that have had a lot less luck with coming back with new efforts. That’s going to change with the Tenchi Muyo! franchise soon enough as following the launch of a new Kickstarter campaign for a return with a new pilot episode for a sequel project, it has been fully funded by fans with only a few days into the start of the campaign.

Tenchi Galaxy Kickstarter Fully Funded After 3 Days

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Tenchi Galaxy is a new Kickstarter project launched with the purposes of bringing the franchise back for a special pilot episode that will be used to potentially help greenlight a much fuller return for the long dormant anime franchise. Picking up as a spiritual successor to Tenchi Universe (though Tenchi‘s anime franchise is spread across multiple timelines and canons at this point), this new take on the franchise is spearheaded by Armiger Entertainment with the full blessing of original series creator Masaki Kajishima and will even feature returning production staff and voice cast members.

Tenchi Universe director Hiroshi Negishi (who also directed many other Tenchi Muyo anime projects) will be returning to direct Tenchi Galaxy, and the Kickstarter project teases that the story for this sequel is based off on original draft that Negishi had conceived of back in the 1990s. Toru Miura will be returning to serve as executive producer for rights holder AIC with Ikuko Kogiso as co-producer, Phil Dragash as character designer, and Stephen Davis composing the music.

What to Know for Tenchi Galaxy

Courtesy of Armiger Entertainment / Kickstarter

Now that it’s been fully funded for its initial goal of $400,000, Tenchi Galaxy is promising fans that it will be delivering this pilot episode sometime after the Kickstarter campaign closes on September 7th. It will be a 30 minute episode with English dubbed audio with subtitles available in multiple languages, and released on a standard Blu-ray disc (or digital download depending on which tier you end up backing it). The episode is also going to feature members of the original English voice cast too.

It will be a blend of both older and newer additions to the Tenchi Muyo! dub cast for Tenchi Galaxy, and the now funded expanded goal of $450,000 USD means that the episode will also include a Japanese language track as well. No cast details have yet to be revealed for that as of this time, but this is a huge step forward for this long dormant franchise as fans really have taken this one into their hands.

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