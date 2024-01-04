Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Premieres With New Opening: Watch

Classroom of The Elite's third season has officially begun, once again taking anime fans into the world of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and his fellow Class 1-D students. Now that the students have found themselves receiving a promotion in recent episodes, the stakes are only going to get higher with this new batch of episodes. The fresh opening for this latest season has made its way online, highlighting the creativity of the animation used for this unique classroom setting.

Classroom of The Elite first premiered as a light novel series in 2015, with a manga and anime adaptation quickly following. Finding some serious success, the franchise would go on to receive spin-offs and a sequel series to continue the universe. Luckily, this means that the anime might still have seasons ahead of it past this current third outing. As the light novel and manga series continue, creator Shogo Kinusaga doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Classroom of The Elite: Season 3 Opening

The new opening is performed by the musical act, ZAQ, and is titled "Minor Piece". The first episode of the new season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and here's how the streaming service describes the premiere, "Ayanokoji's class embarks on their first trial as the ascended Class C, the mixed training camp."

If you haven't explored the world of Classroom of The Elite, the first two seasons are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Kiyotaka Ayanokoji's story, "Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school..."

Are you happy to see the Classroom of The Elite return to round out this 2024 anime season? What are your predictions for Kiyotaka Ayanokoji in this latest season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this elite classroom.