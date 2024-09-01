Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Announced

It’s official, guys! Classroom of the Elite is coming back for a fourth season. Today, a special poster hyping the anime was released which confirmed season four is in the works. So if you are ready for more of the Kadokawa series, the anime committee has your back.

As you can see below, a new poster for Classroom of the Elite went live recently, and it brings our stars center stage. Kiyotaka Ayanokoji is leading the gang at the top of the stairs, and it wasn’t too long ago we saw the boy on screen. Back in January, Classroom of the Elite season three premiered after a two-year wait, and the season wrapped in March. Now, it seems season four is a go, and all eyes are the anime’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, we do not know which studio will oversee Classroom of the Elite season four, but the show’s team has been consistent since day one. Lerche has overseen Classroom of the Elite since its premiere though we’ve had a number of directors. Seiji Kishi, Hiroyuki Hashimoto, and Yoshihito Nishoji have all worked on the anime as directors through season three.

What to Expect From Classroom of the Elite Season Four

When it comes to content, Classroom of the Elite has big plans for season four. The anime is slated to start adapting its Year 2, Semester 1 arc from the light novels. With our stars moving into a new year, you can bet their adventures at school are only going to get more dramatic. Creators Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose don’t skimp when it comes to thrills. So hopefully, Classroom of the Elite season four will not keept fans waiting for long!

If you want to know more about Classroom of the Elite, you can find the anime streaming on Cruchyroll. So for more info on the high school thriller, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it’s said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school’s problem children.What’s more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school.”

Will you be tuning into this new season of Classroom of the Elite? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.