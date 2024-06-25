Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture Introduces a Brand-New Geass

Code Geass is routinely thought of with high regard in the anime community and for good reason. The original series hit the anime scene in 2006 and built quite the name for itself ever since. When it was announced that a new sequel series would be released, many Code Geass fans wondered if it would manage to hit the same heights as its predecessor. Now that the first episodes are available to stream, many Lelouch fans are witnessing the new chapter focusing on the Nameless Mercenaries, Ash and Roze, and how they have powers that are reminiscent of the former anime star.

Without going into spoiler territory, Lelouch was able to change the world thanks to inheriting a special power in the first anime series. Gaining the ability to command anyone one time to do anything he said, it would seem that Sakuya Sumeragi, aka Roze, has a power that is quite similar. Sakuya's ability, "The Power of Absolute Obedience" grants the protagonist the ability to plant commands into the minds of targets that they must obey. As was seen in the opening episodes, Sumeragi puts these abilities to good use.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Roze of The Recapture's Deadly Powers Unearthed

One of the main factors at play in Code Geass is the tyrannical rule of the empire known as Britannia and its impact on Japan. Changing the name of the country to "Area 11", many Japanese citizens were stripped of their rights and/or outright murdered as a result of the conquest. Much like Lelouch, Sakuya seems to be using this power to get revenge against the Empire and its higher-ups.

CODE GEASS NATION WE ARE SO BACK! I like that she has the same power as Rai from the Lost Colors visual novel. pic.twitter.com/7zpiWKBsSm — Rem 💙 (@EchoesOfBloo) June 22, 2024

If you want to jump right into the Code Geass sequel, it is currently streaming on Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the new story that focuses on the universe forged by Lelouch, "Year Seven of the Kowa Period, in the former Hokkaido Block occupied by the Neo-Britannian Empire, live mercenary brothers known as the Nameless Mercenaries. The eldest, Ash, has excellent athletic ability and advanced Knightmare Frame controlling skills, while the youngest, Rozé, is clearheaded and oversees intel gathering and devising strategies."

The description continues, "Due to an impregnable wall of energy called the Situmpe Wall, for four years the 100th emperor who stopped the Black Knights' liberation plan, Callis al Britannia, has been trying to plunge the world into chaos once again with the help of his servant, Norland, and his Einberg Knights. Upon receiving a request, Rozé and Ash, along with the Seven Shining Stars resistance group confront the Empire to recapture Princess Sakuya."