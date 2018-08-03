New ‘Code Geass’ Anime Releases First Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date

We told you recently that Code Geass would be dropping some kind of major announcement – and now that day is here! The first teaser trailer for the anime’s new film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection (or “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection”) is now online – and you can watch it above!

In addition to this first teaser, we learned that Code Geass’ new film will begin screening in Februrary 2019, in Japan. Like a good anime teaser, there’s not much revealed in the footage – just signs of an epic (and possibly) new story that builds off the retconned events of the compilation films.

The Code Geass series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia, a warrior who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, allowing him to exert his will over others. The anime ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008, and the series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, airing on Adult Swim in 2007.

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, a new film trilogy was announced, which would recap and tweak the 50 episode series, featuring new scenes not shown in the original series, and new voice over recordings from the original cast. The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, premiered in Japan on October 21, 2017. The second film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, opened in Japan on February 10th. The third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, released on May 26th. Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release, but has not confirmed whether or not the cast of the English dub series will return.

Series director Goro Taniguchi and writer Ichiro Okouchi recently clarified how the retcons of the film versions of the Code Geass saga will affect the upcoming Lelouch of the Resurrection, stating:

“At the time of the television series, I intended to close the book on Lelouch’s story after the final episode,” Okouchi said. “However, this film, Glorification [the recap trilogy’s third film], is a little different. It wasn’t intended to be an end but a beginning.”

Taniguchi added that the differences between the film trilogy and the actual anime allow more than one path for the story to take. So, while Lelouch still dies in the film trilogy, some of its retcons may have opened a window for his return. For years, the team behind Code Geass: Ressurection have said that the new project would star Lelouch in the flesh – and now its time to deliver.

We’ll keep you updated on when Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection and the recap film trilogy may all be getting English conversions.