Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Reveals Lelouch’s Return

One of the biggest new anime sequels of the year has been Roze of The Recapture, the surprising return of Code Geass’ universe. While the series might take us back to the conflict between Japan (aka Area 11) and the empire known as Britannia, the sequel is following two new protagonists in Rose and Ash. Luckily, the franchise has not forgotten about the one that started it all as it seems that Lelouch’s return might be imminent. Needless to say, it appears as though Roze of The Recapture has some big surprises in store as the sequel continues to release new episodes.

Lelouch has often been considered by many anime fans to be one of the greatest examples of an anime protagonist. Brought up in a world wherein he swore revenge against the Britannian Empire, Lelouch would spend a lot of his time conning some of the richest members of the upper class in chess and other games. When Lelouch discovered an experiment that was hidden by the empire, he was given a “Geass”, aka a power that allowed him to order one command that anyone who looked in his eyes must obey. While he could only command an individual once, his intuition and genius along with the superpower made him a threat to be reckoned with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lelouch’s Big Comeback

Lelouch recently appeared before Sakuya Sumeragi, one of the biggest new characters to premiere in the Code Geass sequel. The third episode did have the original protagonist arrive on camera but there are still plenty of questions regarding his return along with what the future of the sequel series is now that Lelouch is in the picture.

https://x.com/AniNewsAndFacts/status/1809327885712322999

If you want to learn more about Roze of The Recapture, here’s how the franchise describes the sequel that brings anime fans back into the world of Code Geass, “The story follows two mercenary brothers from what was once Hokkaido in Year 7 of the Kowa era: Ash, the elder with high athletic and Knightmare piloting abilities, and Rozé, the younger with a knack for collecting intelligence and leadership, who embark on a quest to recapture Empress Sakuya from the clutches of the Neo Britannian Empire.”

Want to see what Lelouch’s return means for Roze of The Recapture’s future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Code Geass and its ever-expanding universe.