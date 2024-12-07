Code Geass Teases Several Sequel Projects at Anniversary Event

Anime sequels are becoming a big money maker in the medium, with franchises such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Dragon Ball, Fairy Tail, and many other stories returning to some of the mediums that helped forge the anime world. One of the biggest examples of a successful anime sequel was Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture, a new chapter in the Sunrise universe that followed new protagonists living in the shadow of Lelouch. While many fans were shocked to see that Code Geass made a comeback earlier this year, they might be even more surprised that the anime series has some new projects in the works behind the scenes.

Code Geass was able to become a fan-favorite series thanks mostly to its cerebral protagonist, Lelouch. Living in a fictional Japan that was conquered by the nation known as Britannia, the anime’s star finds himself gaining a wild power to take control of targets with simple commands. Much like Attack on Titan, Code Geass was able to find its stride thanks to creating riveting storytelling and injecting frequent surprises in Lelouch’s fight against Britannia. While Lelouch’s story seemingly came to an end in the original series, the universe has continued with new protagonists at the helm thanks to the recent sequel’s release.

Code Geass Will Return

At a recent screening of the film Code Geass: Lelouch of The Rebellion and Code Geass: Rose of The Recapture, the creators in attendance confirmed that the anime franchise had multiple sequel projects in the works. Voice actors Jun Fukuyama and Kohei Amakasaki, who play the parts of Lelouch and Rose respectively, hinted at the big projects. This fact makes sense timing wise especially considering the fact that Code Geass will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026.

At the recent screening, Amakasaki stated the following, “Today I once again felt that I was able to become a part of this continuing series. During the stage greeting at the final act of ‘Rose’s Recapture,’ I used Geass on Producer Taniguchi, asking him to make a sequel, so I think that someday I will be able to deliver the story of Rose and Sakuya to everyone again. Thank you for your continued support! I was also happy to hear that new works are being prepared, so I hope that it will continue to be a work that stimulates everyone’s brains.”

How Would A Sequel Work?

Rose of The Recapture ended on a high note for its heroes earlier this year, with the series protagonist using the same power that Lelouch had in an effort to create a lasting peace between the warring nations. Of course, in a war-torn environment like Code Geass, achieving peace is going to be quite the feat, let along maintaining said cease fire. As of the writing of this article, details regarding the future sequels remain few and far between, though we imagine that plenty of Lelouch fans are chomping at the bit to see more of this universe on the small screen.

