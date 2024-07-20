Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture Releases Fourth Chapter Trailer

There have been some major anime franchises that have presented fans with sequel series that either revisit the original cast of characters and/or bring in new character to carry the torch. Series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, Inuyasha, Fairy Tale, and more have forged unique sequels. Now, one of the most beloved anime franchises in the medium, Code Geass, has done the same by picking up where Lelouch left off in Roze and Ash. To give anime fans a look at the future of the sequel series, Roze of The Recapture has released a brand new trailer for the fourth chapter of the anime adaptation.

Lelouch’s journey was one that struck a chord among anime fans as the cerebral mech series became a fan-favorite. Focusing on the main character struggling in a world where the Britannian Empire has transformed Japan into a locale known as “Area 11”, the original series was created by Sunrise, aka Bandai Namco Filmworks. This fourth chapter will be released in Japanese theaters first before making its way to North America as the anime series continues to stream on Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture’s New Trailer

At present, Roze of The Recapture is slated for twelve episodes though it would come as no surprise if the series were to garner more episodes in the future. Code Geass is considered by many to be one of the best anime series, so the sequel series had some big shoes to fill and it will be interesting to see if the season finale can stick the landing.

If you want to learn more about Roze of The Recapture, here’s how the franchise describes the sequel that brings anime fans back into the world of Code Geass, “The story follows two mercenary brothers from what was once Hokkaido in Year 7 of the Kowa era: Ash, the elder with high athletic and Knightmare piloting abilities, and Rozé, the younger with a knack for collecting intelligence and leadership, who embark on a quest to recapture Empress Sakuya from the clutches of the Neo Britannian Empire.”

Want to see what the future holds for Code Geass and its sequel series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the world that spawned Lelouch and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Roze of The Recapture.