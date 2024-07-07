Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Part 4 Poster Released

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture introduced a new face of the now long running franchise, and now is gearing up for the final episodes of this new series with a special new poster! Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture began its run earlier this year with a slate of special screenings in Japan before hitting streaming in the rest of the world. With the anime’s theatrical debut, it has been broken up with a few episodes across four different parts. With the first three parts of the new series now in theaters overseas, it’s time to get ready for the finale.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Part 3 screened in Japan this past weekend, and now it’s time for Part 4 (with episodes 10-12 of the series) to premiere in August. To give fans the first look at what to expect from the final episodes (before they start streaming with the rest of the world through the rest of the Summer), you can check out the newest poster for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture below.

What Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is now streaming its English dub release with Hulu, with the first episode currently available as of the time of this publication. Directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise, the English voice cast includes the likes of Cory Yee as Ash, Luca Padovan as Rozé, Suzie Yeung as Sakuya, Griffin Puatu as Arnold, Dani Chambers as Catherine, Alan Lee as Tomo-Omi Oda, Dawn Bennett as Yoko Araki, Aleks Le as Shota Munemori, Kira Buckland as Haruka Rutaka, Risa Mei as Yuri Sano, Alex Bankier as Gran, and Aaron Phillips as Greede.

As for what to expect from this new entry for the Code Geass universe, Hulu begins to tease Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture as such, “Year Seven of the Kowa Period, in the former Hokkaido Block occupied by the Neo-Britannian Empire, live mercenary brothers known as the Nameless Mercenaries. The eldest, Ash, has excellent athletic ability and advanced Knightmare Frame controlling skills, while the youngest, Rozé, is clearheaded and oversees intel gathering and devising strategies.”

The synopsis continues with, “Due to an impregnable wall of energy called the Situmpe Wall, for four years the 100th emperor who stopped the Black Knights’ liberation plan, Callis al Britannia, has been trying to plunge the world into chaos once again with the help of his servant, Norland, and his Einberg Knights. Upon receiving a request, Rozé and Ash, along with the Seven Shining Stars resistance group confront the Empire to recapture Princess Sakuya.”