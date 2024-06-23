Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Is Now Streaming: Watch

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture introduced a new era for the classic franchise in Japan earlier this Spring, and now fans are getting to see it for themselves thanks to its streaming launch around the rest of the world! Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture first started making its debut in theaters across Japan as part of a special event breaking up the anime's debut season across four different screenings. With the first two parts of this anime event having their time to shine, now fans in the rest of the world will start to see the new series in action for themselves.

With the first two parts of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture's screening events in Japan and the second two releasing later this Summer, the anime has kicked off its worldwide release with Hulu (in the United States and Star in international territories). The first episode of the series is now available for streaming and is titled "Melting Snow." The episode is teased as such, "Brothers Rozé and Ash take action in the Northern Lands now conquered by the Neo-Britannian Empire." You can check it out with a paid subscription.

(Photo: Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Part 2 Poster featuring Rozé - Sunrise)

What Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is now streaming its English dub release with Hulu, with the first episode currently available as of the time of this publication. Directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise, the English voice cast includes the likes of Cory Yee as Ash, Luca Padovan as Rozé, Suzie Yeung as Sakuya, Griffin Puatu as Arnold, Dani Chambers as Catherine, Alan Lee as Tomo-Omi Oda, Dawn Bennett as Yoko Araki, Aleks Le as Shota Munemori, Kira Buckland as Haruka Rutaka, Risa Mei as Yuri Sano, Alex Bankier as Gran, and Aaron Phillips as Greede.

As for what to expect from this new entry for the Code Geass universe, Hulu teases Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture as such, "Year Seven of the Kowa Period, in the former Hokkaido Block occupied by the Neo-Britannian Empire, live mercenary brothers known as the Nameless Mercenaries. The eldest, Ash, has excellent athletic ability and advanced Knightmare Frame controlling skills, while the youngest, Rozé, is clearheaded and oversees intel gathering and devising strategies. Due to an impregnable wall of energy called the Situmpe Wall, for four years the 100th emperor who stopped the Black Knights' liberation plan, Callis al Britannia, has been trying to plunge the world into chaos once again with the help of his servant, Norland, and his Einberg Knights. Upon receiving a request, Rozé and Ash, along with the Seven Shining Stars resistance group confront the Empire to recapture Princess Sakuya."