Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Part 3 Trailer, Poster Released

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has released a new trailer and poster for Part 3 of its new anime gearing up for its release in Japan! Code Geass has been continuing with a special new anime now screening in theaters in Japan before it releases in full in territories around the world. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has already dropped the first two parts of its special theatrical releases, and now it's getting ready for the third phase of the anime hitting this July. But to hype up what's next, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has shared a special preview!

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture recently hit theaters in Japan with the second part of its special anime, and that means it's already time to prepare for what's coming in "Act 3." Hitting theaters across Japan beginning on July 5th, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has shared a new trailer (that you can check out in the video above) for the next wave of episodes and a new poster that you can check out in action below ahead of their international release later this month as well.

How to Watch Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will begin streaming internationally beginning on June 21st with Disney+ (and likely Hulu in the United States), and is spread across 12 episodes when it becomes available. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (which actually had its title changed ahead of its debut) is directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise. Takahiro Kimura will be designing the characters together with Shuichi Shimamura based on CLAMP's original designs, and Kenji Kawai will be composing the music.

The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Kohei Amasaki as Rozé, Makoto Furukawa as Ash, Reina Ueda as Sakuya, Kana Ichinose as Chalice, Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland, Nao Toyama as Catherine, Yumi Uchiyama as Nala, Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley, Yasuyuki Kase as Walter, Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff, Ryota Ohsaka as Heath, Soma Saito as Arnold, Hirofumi Nojima as Greed, and Yuki Ono as Gran.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is getting special theatrical releases in Japan that began with Act 1 on May 10th, Act 2 on June 10th, Part 3 on July 5th, and the fourth and final part hitting on August 2nd. If you wanted to check out the original Code Geass anime for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Pluto TV.