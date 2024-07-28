SDCC 2024: The Simpsons Surprises Fans With Vice President Kamala Harris

The Simpsons took the stage during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and surprised fans with a throwback to one of Vice President Kamala Harris’ most viral moments. The Simpsons is now in the works on returning to Fox with Season 36 of the long running animated series this Fall, and had plenty to showcase during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend. Not only did the animated series share the first look at the next Treehouse of Horror special, those at the panel were also surprised to see Vice President Kamala Harris involved in another shout out to one of the classic Treehouse of Horror specials.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening ended the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel with the tease that they got a message from a “super fan,” and it was soon revealed to be Vice President Kamala Harris in a resurfaced clip from 2013. This clip featured Kamala Harris reciting the line, “We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom” as stated by Kang (or Kodos) in the disguise of then political candidate, Bob Dole in the Treehouse of Horror VII special from Season 8, “Citizen Kang.”

Lisa as U.S. President in The Simpsons’ “Bart to the Future”

The Simpsons Season 36 – What to Know

What was showcased during The Simpsons’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was the first look at the Season 36 Halloween special, “Treehouse of Horror XXXV.” Currently scheduled to release sometime around Halloween with Fox, this new Halloween special is teasing that it will feature a Venom parody featuring Homer getting mixed up with a sentient pair of denim jeans titled “Denim,” a segment with giant monsters created by political rage threatening to tear the town apart, and a segment with a Victorian Mr. Burns being jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers.

This will be the first of two special Halloween specials planned for the season as well with the second being “Treehouse of Horror Presents” trilogy of Ray Bradbury parodies as also detailed during the panel as well. The Simpsons Season 36 is currently slated to kick off with Fox beginning on Sunday, September 8th. If you wanted to catch up with The Simpsons Season 35, you can now find the latest episodes of the animated series now streaming with Hulu, and the first 34 seasons of the series and The Simpsons Movie are available for streaming with Disney+.