Controversial Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence on Series Finale

Drama Queen is ending after only two years, and the creator clarified a major misconception. December 2024 was a most controversial time for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform when the release of this manga. Written and illustrated by Kuraku Ichikawa, the series grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons when readers weren’t happy about the plot and setting of the story. While many defended the story, the majority of the readers were disappointed with the introduction. This is the major reason why the series remained controversial throughout its run. However, this controversy is the reason why Drama Queen gained so much popularity, enough to rank in the top charts of the Manga Plus app.

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Before the series could even be serialized for two years, it announced its finale, which will end in December this year, considering there are no delays. The series has released 73 chapters so far, and it will wrap up after releasing four more chapters. The sudden finale and a weekly serialization of only two years led many to believe that the series is being canceled rather than coming to a more conclusive finale. Considering how common it is in Shonen Jump for series to be cancelled in the first few months or even a couple of years, the rumors weren’t surprising. However, Ichikawa shares a special message to fans while also clearing up the misunderstanding.

Drama Queen Creator Breaks Silence on Manga Finale

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In their official X handle, Ichikawa shared, “Four episodes left until the finale. Thanks to everyone, I was able to draw everything I wanted to. From here, there are about two more developments, and various things will connect. Look forward to it.” The creator specifically mentioned that they were able to proceed with the story and draw everything they wanted to. This not only means that the cancellation rumors were false, but also that the series was always meant to be considerably shorter.

Drama Queen is Ichikawa’s first serialized manga, which, for better or worse, became extremely popular. Before the serialization, the creator worked on a couple of one-shots, none of which gained as much attention as this one. The story has had its ups and downs throughout the serialization, but Ichikawa promises to wrap up the story after answering the questions that will connect all the loose ends.

What Is the Drama Queen Controversy?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The series encountered racist allegations for its alleged anti-immigrant themes. Additionally, many readers believed that one dialogue was a jab at the LGBTQ+ community due to the way it described the word “partner,” which is why Shueisha had to quietly edit that scene. The story takes place in modern Japan, nine years after the aliens saved Earth from destruction and moved there. While the aliens are hailed as the saviors, Nomamoto, a factory worker, sees the race for who they are. After a chance encounter with Kitami, a young man who lost his family because of these aliens, Nomamoto’s seemingly mundane life turns upside down. It doesn’t take long for the story to take a dark turn.

The very first chapter features Nomamoto and Kitami cooking the alien and eating him. Nomamoto mentions that the smell of the aliens burning smells awfully similar to squid, a popular seafood delicacy. Several readers interpreted the depiction of aliens as a metaphor for immigrants or foreigners, leading to discussions about potential racism or xenophobia in the story, while some defended that fiction should be taken as merely fiction and that the manga is being misinterpreted. They suggested that the aliens are not intended to represent immigrants but rather serve as a plot device, but that did very little to quell the controversy.

What are your thoughts on the Drama Queen manga? Head down to the comments to let us know if you’ve been keeping up with the series after its initial surge in popularity.