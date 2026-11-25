The newest movie from the studio behind the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime franchise has announced it’s now working on a new sequel to its latest release, Witch on the Holy Night. Studio Ufotable has been busy the last few years with all sorts of new projects now in various stages of development. But while fans are waiting on the next step in the Infinity Castle trilogy, the studio just hit theaters in Japan with their newest work adapting a major classic from TYPE-MOON’s library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Ufotable has had plenty of experience adapting TYPE-MOON’s various visual novel releases like the extended Fate/stay night franchise, and are currently making their way through theaters across Japan with a new feature film adaptation of Witch on the Holy Night. And to celebrate its current success in theaters in the region over its opening, it’s now been announced that Witch on the Holy Night has a new sequel film in the works too.

New Witch on the Holy Night Movie Sequel Announced

Witch on the Holy Night is currently working its way through theaters in Japan, and it’s doing quite well at the box office there so far. It’s earned a little over three million USD in its first weekend alone, and it’s been deemed a success by the studio as a result. Which also means they can now move forward on its sequel, but no release window or date has been announced for it at this time. That’s likely also further complicated with Ufotable’s ongoing work on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, which has yet to confirm a release either.

It won’t be too much longer before fans outside of Japan will be able to check it out for themselves as Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be releasing the new film in the United States, Canada and more international territories on January 29th next year with both Japanese and English dubbed audio releases planned for the screenings. The English dub cast of the film has yet to be announced, but the Japanese voice cast from the original light novel are reprising their roles with Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Shizuki confirmed.

What to Know for Witch on the Holy Night

Play video

Directed by Masashi Takeuchi for Ufotable, Witch on the Holy Night is based off of the TYPE-MOON visual novel originally written by Kinoko Nasu. This is the same creator behind the Fate/stay night franchise, and this story takes place before much of the extended universe of Nasu’s other works so you won’t need to do too much homework before jumping into the new movie. It’s also going to feature the theme song titled “Yoru to Ao,” as performed by supercell with Moe Tsuzuki providing the character designs, Manabu Kamino handling the editing, and Hideyuki Fukasawa composing the music.

Studio Ufotable has had a ton of experience bringing TYPE-MOON’s various projects to life long before it even started the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime adaptation, and fans are now getting to see even more of their takes on it even with the success of its more blockbuster sibling. You might want to check this one out when it hits, but how do you feel about Witch on the Holy Night getting a sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.