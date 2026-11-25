The Demon Slayer anime peaked early thanks to its first season and movie, but the series still has the potential to surpass that success. The reason for its early success wasn’t its epic storytelling but rather Ufotable’s fascinating anime adaptation. The studio captivated anime fans worldwide with its vibrant animation, showcasing modern animation at its peak. However, what followed after the first season was the anime movie adaptation of the next canon arc from the manga, which is where the series truly peaked. It showcased a level of animation that surpassed everything else up until then.

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First released in Japanese theaters in late 2020, the anime movie became a huge success. With the manga also approaching its conclusion at the time, the movie boosted manga sales exponentially, helping the series reach 150 million copies in total sales. Since then, the series has gained another 70 million copies in sales, surpassing 220 million as of this writing. However, despite two more seasons and another movie, the series has yet to match the heights it reached early on. The Infinity Castle trilogy, however, can surpass that achievement by building on what the franchise has already accomplished, and it is already doing so.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Can Take the Franchise to Even Greater Heights

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Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was a huge success for the franchise and at the box office, earning more than $200 million compared to Mugen Train. On paper, this already suggests that it is a bigger success than its predecessor. However, the main element Infinity Castle had going for it was its animation, which, despite being an improvement, was something fans had already come to expect. Many fans even believed that the movie should have been an anime season instead, as it essentially felt like nine episodes consolidated into a single film. That said, while its emotional impact may have fallen short compared to Rengoku’s death, the first movie has laid the foundation for what is to come next.

This is exactly what makes the next two movies’ potential to surpass it and reach even greater heights so exciting. The second movie will likely include two major events, potentially featuring the battles against Upper Moon Ranks One and Two. Once again, this could make the second movie feel like an entire season compiled into a single film. If that happens, the final installment, featuring the all-out battle against Muzan, could be the one that truly feels like a movie. As the final installment in the Demon Slayer franchise, it has the potential to elevate the series to even greater heights, surpassing what it has already achieved.

In other ways, the Demon Slayer franchise has already excelled, from its animation to its compelling and emotional storytelling. To surpass that foundation, bringing the climax to the big screen is what could truly solidify the franchise’s legacy as a visual masterpiece. The Demon Slayer franchise is already on a different level, having reached heights that fans might not have expected it to surpass. However, if the franchise aims to go even further and save itself as an anime that will be remembered for more than just its animation, it will need to stick the landing with its final film, something the concluding installment of the anime has the potential to achieve.