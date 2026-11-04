Black Clover Season 2 Dominates Crunchyroll’s Fall 2026 Schedule With New Streaming Milestone

It turns out Black Clover has been absolutely dominating Crunchyroll’s new slate of Fall 2026 anime releases as it has hit a new streaming milestone for October. This past October kicked off a new wave of anime that began their runs for the Fall, and the season has been largely dominated by returning franchises coming back for new episodes. But even with all of that competition, it’s been made clear that there’s one returning franchise in particular that fans have been most anticipating this Fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has returned for Season 2 of the anime series five years after fans had been left waiting on a cliffhanger with the first season, and there’s been an explosive response to it all thus far. As revealed by the official social media account for the series, Black Clover Season 2 was the top most watched anime on Crunchyroll through the month of October. That’s especially impressive when you consider the worldwide reach of the streaming service, and is a good sign for the end of the year.

Black Clover Season 2 Takes Top Spot on Crunchyroll October 2026 Charts

Black Clover Season 2 was the most anticipated anime franchise return of the year overall. With Yuki Tabata’s original manga series ending its own 11 year run earlier this Spring, this meant that the anime was going to be the only new release that fans could look forward to. Picking up from a massive cliffhanger it left off of five years ago, shooting to the top of the charts like this has further proven that there was a ton of fans eagerly waiting to see what was next, and even more so for those who have not kept up with the anime.

Black Clover Season 2 picks up with its adaptation of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc from Yuki Tabata’s original manga. Following a few days of training, the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights have come to the Spade Kingdom to stop the Dark Triad’s Advent of Qliphoth ritual before Yami and Vangeance are sacrificed. It’s been nonstop action through all of the episodes thus far as well, so that’s also a good reason as to why it’s been such a hit for Crunchyroll with only a few episodes into its run thus far.

How Long Is Black Clover Season 2 Going to Be?

Play video

Black Clover Season 2 has yet to confirm how many episodes it’s going to be running for, but it’s likely only going to be a single cour of 12 or 13 episodes at the current rate the anime is going. The chapters from this arc weren’t really that long to begin with, and also have a ton of action that will likely go much quicker in the anime than they did in the original pages. But at the same time, the team behind it all has really gone all out for the biggest moments of each fight seen so far.

Regardless, it’s not going to be anywhere near as long as the 170 episode heavy first season. With only two arcs left from Black Clover’s manga overall, the anime is likely going to come to an end much quicker than fans might be hoping for. And when that happens, expect the anime to break even more records with Crunchyroll. How are you liking Black Clover Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!