Another major series from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump library is making its official anime debut next year, and has dropped the first look at what to expect with its first full trailer. With 2027 fast approaching, it’s time to look ahead to all of the new Shonen Jump franchise releases we’ll see in the new year. This includes the titles from the digital Shonen Jump+ app, and Yu Chiba’s Kindergarten Wars has been one of the most promising yet. Now even more fans are going to get to see why.

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Kindergarten Wars is a fun spy action series that sees dangerous assassins tasked with protecting children at a daycare, but they must keep it hidden from all of them at all times. It’s got the kind of look that makes it seem perfectly fitting for an anime adaptation, and now that’s even more true now seeing it in motion with a new trailer confirming an April 2027 launch for the new series. You can check out the trailer and poster for Kindergarten Wars below.

New Kindergarten Wars Anime Confirms Spring 2027 Release

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Kindergarten Wars will be making its debut sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but no concrete release date or international release plans have been announced as of this time. Shinsuke Gomi will be directing the new anime for Sunrise and Felix Film with Junko Yamanaka providing the character designs, Takaomi Kanasaki providing the scripts, and Hiroshi Nakamura, Kenta Higashiohji, and Dai Haraguchi will be composing the music with Bandai Namco Filmworks overseeing the production.

Kindergarten Wars also confirms a voice cast including the likes of Atsumi Tanezaki as Rita, Kentaro Kumagai as Doug, Hitomi Ohwada as Hana, Satoshi Hino as Luke, Mariya Ise as Silvia, Romi Park as Erina, Tetsu Inada as Gordon, Mirei Kumagai as Mac, and Sumire Morohoshi as Una all revealed so far. It’s also been revealed that Ado will be performing the opening theme for the series titled “Bibayatarametta,” which can be heard in this new trailer as well.

What’s So Special About Kindergarten Wars?

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Kindergarten Wars has been a stand out hit for Shonen Jump+ ever since it made its debut in 2022, and the series has been working through the final arc of the series with its latest chapters. Series creator Yu Chiba officially confirmed that to be the case last year, but it’s yet to be revealed just how many more chapters are left given that the release schedule for the manga has been more relaxed through the past year as well. Either way, this new anime is about to introduce a lot more fans to the fold.

Kindergarten Wars has a blend of cute character art and designs with fun action, and that makes for a very interesting experience. Not only is it elevated with humor as a result of those designs, but the action takes a lot of fans by surprise too. If the anime can tap into that same balance of energy that the manga is able to dance around, it’s going to be a fun time. But how are you feeling about the Kindergarten Wars anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.