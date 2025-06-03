YouTuber CoryxKenshin Returns With Weekly Chapters of New Manga

While Japan is the premiere country working on manga these days, this doesn’t mean the medium is only made in the East. Most recently, YouTuber CoyxKenshin has been making big waves with his original manga series, Monsters We Make, netting over two hundred thousand copies sold of its first volume in its first week. To continue the hype train’s trajectory, the YouTuber’s new manga is releasing its chapters for free on a weekly schedule and CoryxKenshin is more than happy to share his thoughts on the series and the big event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting today, you can go to the official website for the manga and check out new weekly chapters by clicking here. While the digital edition will be free with the regular releases, fans of print can also pick up the volumes on the site as well. Pre-orders and digital bundles for the series are available for $12.99 USD and explore the continuing story of a world that is inspired by the likes of Dragon Ball Z and Attack on Titan. As of the writing of this article, an anime adaptation hasn’t been confirmed for the series but considering its popularity, Monsters We Make might be on its way to the screen in the future.

CoryxKenshin Speaks

CoryxKenshin

To help in hyping the new weekly release schedule that has already begun, Monsters We Make creator CoryxKenshin shared his thoughts on his North American manga, “‘Monsters We Make’ is a playground for me to exercise all the ideas and life experiences I’ve collected from the decades of being a spectator. Creating a story that scrutinizes humanity and what makes us tick, injecting some of the Black representation I’ve been longing to see in this space, and finally adding in some sprinkles of my faith in God, were the driving forces behind this project. It meant a lot to me to see a character like The Raikage from Naruto in a space where you don’t typically see Black characters, let alone powerful ones. My hope is that my main character, Jabari, can be to people what Goku was to me growing up. This experience, while a ton of work, has been incredibly fun and fulfilling.”

If this is your first time hearing of Monsters We Make, here’s how the series is described, “For Jabari Booker, New Edyn Academy promised a future of music and mastery. But on his first day, that promise shatters into a nightmare. As he’s dragged deeper into the abyss, he realizes that true horror awaits at the end of the broken road. To survive, he must battle not only New Edyn’s monsters but also the corruption festering within its walls.”

Want to see what the future holds for CoryxKenshin’s new manga world and other North American manga? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Monsters We Make and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.