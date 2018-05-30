This ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Cafe Serves Its Most Disgusting Food

One of the many reasons anime fans hold Cowboy Bebop in such a high regard is its core group of characters went through both highs and lows. Especially when the lows were so hilarious as to force the Bebop gang to think creatively when fixing their meals.

From May 15 to June 10 lucky fans will able to experience a special collaboration Cowboy Bebop cafe in Japan. The collaboration with Animate Cafe will bring limited goods and a special Cowboy Bebop themed menu to the Osaka and Akibahara locations in Japan. A special menu that involves some truly terrible food.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Anime News Network, the cafe strives to serve the terrible food found in the series such as the “Mushroom Samba,” a dish inspired by the Fridge Monster seen in episode 11, and most hilariously, the “Bell Peppers and Beef” plate that’s really just the peppers.

But while eating like the poor Bebop gang was hilariously faithful to the series, fans can enjoy the series in other ways with the special merchandise featuring new artwork of the characters from character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto as well.

To complicate things for anime fans, Sunrise is reportedly working on a live-action television series that’s going to adapt the anime in various ways. Watanabe recently opened up about the series as well, stating “In my personal opinion, if the live-action adaptation is able to bring out the good points of what was part of the anime or original manga series – if they’re able to keep that alive – then I think it’s a good point.”

Original creator/director of the series Shinichiro Watanabe has revealed a new anime project Carol & Tuesday, and fans can even buy a recreation of Spike Spiegel’s famous suit. Cowboy Bebop has a wide range of fans too, even expanding to the creator of Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents‘ Butch Hartman who drew a picture of Spike hanging out with Cosmo in his signature style.

For those unfamiliar with Cowboy Bebop, the series was first created by Sunrise in 1998. It was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno. Set in the year 2071, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop.

The series premiered in Japan back in 1998, and ran for 26 episodes until 1999. It was licensed for an English language released by Bandai Entertainment and Funimation, and was the very first anime series to air on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block in the United States. It’s often credited by fans from the 2000s as a major “gateway” show to the world of anime overall and has gone on to major critical, cult, and commercial success.

via Anime News Network