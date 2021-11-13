Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Brings a Rare Fan Favorite to Life

One awesome Cowboy Bebop cosplay has brought a rare fan favorite character to life! Throughout Cowboy Bebop fans are introduced to a whole universe full of interesting characters that Spike and the other members of the Bebop crew come face to face with on random adventures. These episodic tales mean that many of the faces we see throughout the series we only get to see in action once, but it’s highly likely that those single appearances were enough to make some major waves with fans. This was especially the case with Coffee.

Coffee was a bounty hunter who briefly crossed paths with Ed and ended up having a terrible time because of it. Her visual design seemed inspired by Pam Grier’s character “Coffy” from the 1973 film of the same name from Jack Hill, and it’s likely you’ll know the fan favorite either from her debut in “Mushroom Samba” or the many times a clip of her was used to advertise Cowboy Bebop’s run on Toonami. Now this rare fan favorite has been brought to life through some awesome cosplay from @madarasdaughter in a collaboration with Amazon Prime UK, and it’s a strong argument to bring this familiar face into the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to check out the original anime before the new series makes its debut, Cowboy Bebop’s anime is now streaming with Netflix. The original cast actually returns for the Japanese dub of the new series, and it kicks off on Netflix around the world on November 19th. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What are you thinking of Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series so far? What are you hoping to see when it finally makes its debut with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts on Cowboy Bebop on everything anime in the comments!