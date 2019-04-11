The Internet Is On-Board With Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Cast

Cowbooy Bebop looks like it will be the next live-action anime to hit up Hollywood. With Detective Pikachu on the way, anime is making a big entry to the U.S., and some big progress was made on the Cowbooy Bebop title today. Netflix confirmed its lead cast for the live-action series, and fans are…

Well, they are on-board with the cast.

According to Netflix, it has found four of its leads for Cowbooy Bebop. While Ed has yet to be cast, leads like Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine have been picked.

It turns out John Cho has been selected to play Spike while Mustafa Shakir will play Jet Black. Daniella Pineda is playing Faye, and Alex Hassell was brought in to play the villain Vicious.

As you can see below, the Internet has been quick to share their thoughts on the cast, and reactions have been positive so far. While some are still on the fence about Hollywood’s anime reputation, the industry is making progress with the genre.

For instance, Alita: Battle Angel dropped into theaters earlier this year, and it received positive reviews from fans. The film has made more than $400 million at the global box office, and fans of the original manga are hoping a sequel to the Robert Rodriguez film gets green lit.

Still, Netflix has its own history with anime that has fans concerned. The live-action adaptation will be the second one picked up as Death Note was tackled by Netflix awhile back. The film did not go over well with fans of the anime, but Cowbooy Bebop hopes to be different. So far, fans are thinking the cast bodes well for the project, and Netflix hopes prediction follows through.

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.

Stellar Pun

I can’t believe I’m typing these words: John Cho has been cast as Spike in the #CowboyBepop live action for netflix and honestly I think it’s stellar casting. pic.twitter.com/0Dck30uPvA — KirkFM (@TheKirkFM) April 4, 2019

Yes the Yes!

What the what? John Cho as Spike?? Now you guys got me excited! https://t.co/eSPRmpAIty — Victoria Ying (@victoriaying) April 4, 2019

Well, Alright Then

i GUESS i’ll have to be interested in live-action cowboy bebop if you’re gonna cast my man john cho i GUESS UGH — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) April 4, 2019

You’re Excused

please excuse me while I have a meltdown https://t.co/9Bgkq6XPRX — kambole (@kambolecampbell) April 4, 2019

Casting Too Good

I don’t watch a lot of anime outside of what Watanabe makes (it’s the music, guys.)



This announcement of the cast for the live action Cowboy Bebop has me losing my mind. SO GOOD.https://t.co/YODftgTvlq — ❤Seanpai Notices YOU❤ (@SeanTheBaptiste) April 4, 2019

Burned Before, Not Again

Honestly tho John Cho is a great actor, loved him in Searching though it remains to be seen if he can do Spike justice, or if anyone could for that matter.



Bebop always had the potential to work in live action, but I also said the same for Death Note and look how that turned out — Gigguk (@GiggukAZ) April 4, 2019

Music Where?!

I’m not getting excited about Cowboy Bebop until you tell me who is doing the soundtrack and there’s only one right answer — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) April 4, 2019

Give It To Us Now!

Me: I will never be down for a Cowboy Bebop series

*John Cho walks into the room in a blue suit smoking a cig*



PUT THIS IN MY EYESS https://t.co/nlYDKX87EA — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) April 4, 2019

They. Did. That.

OH MY GOD THEY ACTUALLY DID CAST JOHN CHO AS SPIKE SPIEGEL!https://t.co/KsjGG7j4pE — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) April 4, 2019

3, 2, 1 – Let’s Jam