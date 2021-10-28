Cowboy Bebop Character Poster Pays Homage To Anime Finale

Next month, Netflix will reveal the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, the anime series which is considered to be one of the holy grails when it comes to fan-favorite franchises and the latest character poster for John Cho as Spike Spiegel pays homage to the anime’s bittersweet finale. With the series recently revealing its first trailer along with a clip that sees Spike and Jet running into the data dog Ein for the first time, it’s clear that the adaptation is looking to honor the source material in a number of major ways.

The ending of Cowboy Bebop is one that is still talked about to this day, with Spike invading the syndicate in a bid to kill his eternal enemy Vicious once and for all. Spike is ultimately successful in his quest, but the final moments basically confirm that the main bounty hunter of the Bebop only has a few more breaths left in his body, with Spiegel letting out a final “Bang” before the moment that basically marks his end. While we aren’t sure if the live-action adaptation will hold the same fate for John Cho’s take on the character as the anime, we definitely wouldn’t bet against it at this point.

Netflix Geeked shared the new character poster for Spike, as well as a poster for Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black, which give us new looks on the live-action characters that are looking to pay homage to the classic anime series that is still considered one of the greatest anime television series ever produced:

Netflix’s official description of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, set to arrive on the streaming service on November 19th, reads as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

