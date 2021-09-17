Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Shares New Look at John Cho as Spike

Netflix has shared a new look at John Cho as Spike Spiegel in the upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action series! Netflix has quite the uphill battle with their next major live-action adaptation as it will be taking on one of fans’ most beloved original anime projects ever. Fans have become cautious to these types of adaptations given many of the rougher debuts over the years, but Netflix is hoping to buck that trend with the additional help and involvement from those involved in the original anime like original director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno.

With Netflix getting ready to debut the new Cowboy Bebop later this Fall, and will be sharing more information about the series during their TUDUM event later this month, the streaming service shared a new look at John Cho’s Spike Spiegel with Entertainment Weekly. This newest look taps into the world of the original series in a new way by showing some of the people living on these planets that we had often seen in passing with the original anime series as well. It’s also just a cool new look at the kind of vibe Cho is bringing to the series as well. Check it out below:

Cowboy Bebop will be streaming on Netflix beginning on November 19th, and the series is officially described as such, “Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

André Nemec (who also serves as showrunner), Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost serve as executive producers for the series.

Original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe serves as a consultant on the series, and it will feature music from original composer Yoko Kanno. But what do you think of this newest look at the live-action Cowboy Bebop? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

