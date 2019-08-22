Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Casts Elena Satine as Julia

Cowboy Bebop is coming to Netflix, but the streaming service has some loose ends to tie up before production can start. With casting not yet complete, fans are on edge waiting to hear who will round out the principle gang, and it turns out a name has been added to that list.

Today, Netflix announced Elena Satine has been cast to play Julia in its live-action Cowboy Bebop series. The actress, who starred in Strange Angel, will bring the favorite character to life opposite of John Cho’s Spike and Alex Hassell’s Vicious.

Few details have been put out about Julia, but Netflix did share a short character description. “With a sultry beauty and a voice to die for, Julia is the dream-like object of Spike Spiegel’s desire,” the blurb reads before adding, “She struggles to survive in a violent world.”

For anime fans, they will be very familiar with Julia. The character was a member of the Red Dragon syndicate alongside Spike and Vicious. In the beginning, Julia was in a relationship with Vicious but later had an affair with Spike after the two grew closer. In fact, the pair planned to escape the gang and elope, but Vicious discovered their secret. While Julia ran off, Spike walked into an ambush unknowingly. Years later, the pair reunite during the events of Cowboy Bebop, and their forbidden romance becomes a focus of the show’s latter half.

This new casting helps round out a bit more of Cowboy Bebop, but there are still several spots which need to be filled. For instance, Ed has yet to be cast, so fans are eager to see which actress or actor will bring the genius to life. Of course, Ein hasn’t be cast either, but the show’s writer confirmed a Corgi will be used.

So, are you excited to see how Netflix handles Cowboy Bebop in this adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.