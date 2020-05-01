Anime Stars Create New Cowboy Bebop Theme To Fight the Coronavirus

Cowboy Bebop is easily one of the most legendary anime classics that was released within the medium, and now, musicians within the anime world are banding together to raise money for charity during this time of the coronavirus by recreating the ending theme of the series: Real Folk Blues! With the money being donated to the Center For Disease Control's Foundation to support the combat of COVID-19, the "pay what you want" model is certainly being put to good use as this new version of the ending song of Cowboy Bebop manages to give us a breathtaking new take on the credit theme!

Cowboy Bebop may have been released years ago, but it is looking to retell the story of Spike Spiegel and the other bounty hunters in his posse in an upcoming live action adaptation. With John Cho bringing Spike to life in this future release, it will be interesting if the series decides to use the music that was previously established in the anime or if it decides to go a different route all together! Needless to say, whatever path they choose, it's clear that the upcoming Netflix series is going to have a lot to live up to with Cowboy Bebop's shadow looming large in the medium of anime!

The list of musical talents that helped to put this new interpretation of Real Folk Blue together is listed below, if you'd like to know which talented folks assisted in making this stunning new take on the ending theme of Cowboy Bebop:

Synth/Additional Sound Design: Jason Walsh

Organ: Robbie Benson

Keys: Ed Goldfarb

Guitar: David McLean

Bass: Matthew Hines

Drums: Kevin Brown

Saxophone: Zac Zinger

Flute: Kevin Penkin

Lead Vox 1: Shihori Nakane

Lead Vox 2: Úyanga Bold

Lead Vox 3: Raj Ramayya

Rap 1: Mega Ran

Rap 2: Substantial

Rap 3: Zaid Tabani

Poem: D.B. Cooper

String Arranger: Lance Treviño

String Copyist/Orchestrator/String Mockup: Dallas Crane

Violins: Molly Rogers Greenbaum, David Morales Boroff, Felicia Rojas, Jeff Ball

Violas: Joe Chen, Molly Rogers Greenbaum, Isaac Schutz, Jeff Ball

Cellos: Andrew Dunn, David Tangney

Upright Bass: Travis Kindred

