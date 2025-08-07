Dark Souls Company, From Software, Might Be Working on New Anime For Popular Game

From Software has become a juggernaut in the video game world, thanks to the likes of its creations: Dark Soul, Demon Souls, and Elden Ring to name a few. With it being announced that legendary director Alex Garland is set to write and direct an adaptation of Elden Ring’s “Lands Between,” this upcoming project might not be the only time that From brings one of its properties to a new medium. In a recent domain registration, it appears another legendary franchise will tackle another avenue, as From Software might be working on its first anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, From Software and manga publishers Kadokawa have registered a website domain for “Sekiro-Anime.” While this isn’t a confirmation, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice would make for a worthy anime series as it is one of From’s most story-driven games to date. The game leaves little to the imagination as entries like the Souls series and Bloodborne did during their runtimes. While the story was quite different from many other From Software entries, the difficulty level for Sekiro was one that easily stood toe-to-toe with its comrades in the video game industry. At present, few other details have emerged regarding this potential anime, but it certainly seems as though From Software is thinking outside of the world of games for its many stories.

What’s a Sekiro Anyway?

As mentioned above, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice doesn’t present an ambiguous story, but rather, focuses on the character named Wolf. Taking place during an era ripped straight from feudal Japan, Wolf finds himself trying to protect a young member of royalty while fighting man and monster alike. Given the name “Sekiro,” the protagonist finds himself gaining a kind of immortality, allowing him to “respawn” similarly to the other From Software titles’ characters. Hurling himself at countless supernatural threats, Sekiro attempts to save the young Kuro while fighting characters that hit a little too close to home for the assassin’s liking.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2019, gaining wild popularity following its debut. Unfortunately, not every From Software game is destined for a sequel, and there has been no word of gamers returning to this universe. While story details regarding this prospective anime adaptation have yet to be released, there are plenty of elements to tackle from the popular and difficult game.

As for the Elden Ring movie, not only is Alex Garland involved, but so too is game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. As of the writing of this article, production has yet to begin on the movie focusing on the “Lands Between” and no story details have been revealed as of yet. With the game’s original world created thanks to the input of Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, it will be interesting to see if the prolific writer also contributes to the live-action film.

Want to see if From Software’s samurai epic makes its way to the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Sekiro anime series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via EuroDNS