Crunchyroll’s Most In-Demand Fantasy Anime Reveals Season 2 Release Date

When talking about the best fantasy anime on Crunchyroll, some of the first names that come to mind may be Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Black Clover, or even Demon Slayer. However, Crunchyroll’s most in-demand fantasy anime is actually none of the above but an extremely underrated cozy romance whose overwhelming popularity even brought it back for a second season seven whole years later, and it’s releasing this fall. While other fantasy anime typically get news of renewals within the same calendar year of their latest season, Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits fans were on the hook longer than the wait for more Black Clover, with seven years between Seasons 1 and 2.

According to a recent post on X by @kakuriyo_anime, Season 2 of Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits will be released on October 1st, 2025, with Crunchyroll bringing the series to North America, Central America, South America, Europe, India, and more. While the exact broadcast time is yet to be revealed, the series will likely make its way to Crunchyroll shortly after its release in Japan, though Crunchyroll is likely to update its release schedule soon enough. Moreover, the series has also revealed the opening and ending artist for the new season with Nao Toyama, who notably performed the Season 1 opening returning for Season 2 to perform both the opening theme “Toryanse” as well as the ending theme “Namida no Recipe.”

Like many shojo and josei anime, Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits also fell victim to the infamous no-second-season curse, that is, until the series’ popularity forced the studio behind the anime to renew it for a second season after six years. Season 2 of Kakuriyo was announced in May 2024, six whole years after the anime’s initial debut in April 2018. In an interview following the announcement of Season 2, Shinichiro Ishikawa, the president and CEO of Gonzo, the studio behind the series, outright stated that it was because of the anime’s viewership overseas that the series was renewed. It was Crunchyroll that urged Gonzo to produce a second season for Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits, even though so much time had passed, according to Ishikawa’s interview via Natalie Comic.

Before you dismiss the series as a josei, despite being aimed at women, Kakuriyo was extremely popular among both men and women, and it’s not hard to see why. According to Ishikawa, the main reason for Kakuriyo’s popularity is that it contains all the elements that appeal to Western audiences, from the fantasy setting to the beautifully animated, delicious-looking Japanese food, and this statement could not be more true.

Kakuriyo captures a lot of the same magic as popular fantasy cooking-centered anime like Delicious in Dungeon, Campfire Cooking, with just a touch of that addictive, slow-burning, supernatural romance from anime like Kamisama Kiss, Inuyasha, and Noragami. All this goes to say, don’t miss Season 2 of Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits when it releases on October 1st, 2025!

Bed and Breakfast for Spirits can be streamed on Crunchyroll.