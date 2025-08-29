10 Best Fantasy Anime to Watch if You Like Harry Potter

If you’re a die-hard fan of a particular franchise, one of the biggest challenges can be finding similar media that you’ll enjoy. Harry Potter is a massive name in the fantasy genre; when you talk about magical schools, wizards, and chosen one story lines in modern media, Harry Potter will come into conversation. People love to visit meticulously designed worlds that immerse the viewer in magic and whimsy but still deliver on cohesive plots, intriguing characters, and stand-out villains. But of course, Harry Potter ended many years ago and there are a handful of personal reasons fans may not be eager to revisit the franchise.

No two pieces of media will ever be exactly the same, but we can always get close. This list will be looking at anime fantasy fans might end up loving both for familiar vibes and similar core themes. And yes, half of the picks below will feature some form of witchcraft or wizardry taking center stage, while the other half will include school settings that won’t feel too distant from something like Hogwarts. So if your taste tends to lean towards the fantastical, check out these anime series that don’t skimp on the magic.

10) Tweeny Witches

Courtesy of Studio 4°C

Tweeny Witches is one of the older picks on this list, but it remains a classic in the fantasy genre. It came out back in 2004 and had a total of 40 episodes in one continuous season. The series was apparently inspired by Through the Looking Glass and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, aiming to portray a convincing dark fantasy world rife with conflict. Tweeny Witches explores themes such as the value of friendship, the strength of belief, and the consequences of war.

In the anime, we follow our protagonist Arusu, a young girl who’s fascinated with all things magical and spectacular. One day, Arusu is given a book that sends her to the Magical Realm, a land ruled by powerful witches; while Arusu is at first enamored by the fact that witches exist here, her awe doesn’t remove her awareness that witches are enslaving the fairies that also inhabit the realm. Arusu trains to become a witch herself and learns she is able to wield the True Book of Spells. With this newfound magic, Arusu aims to fight back against the dark forces in the Magical Realm and repel the injustices perpetuated by those in power.

9) Flying Witch

Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Flying Witch is possibly one of the only picks on this list not revolving around a magical academy. Instead, the anime blends the everyday world with magic, creating a gorgeous slice-of-life show with aspects of the fantastical sprinkled in. This series debuted in 2016 and had a single season with only 12 episodes. Its focus is on creating an anime that shows the importance of community, friendship, familial bonds, and finding wonder in the mundane.

In the Flying Witch, our narrative follows Makoto Kowata, a teenage witch who goes to live with her extended family in Aomori. Surrounded by nature and peaceful tranquility, Makoto believes she can successfully train herself to grow her powers and skills as a witch. While Makoto possesses magic, it’s seamlessly blended into the plot, which also focuses on commonplace tasks such as her interactions with her non-magical friends and those around her new home.

8) The Irregular at Magic High School

Courtesy of Madhouse

The Irregular at Magic High School is a series that explores the inherent divide between different ranks of magic users. This anime was released in 2014 and had three complete seasons containing 52 episodes in total. Each arc in the series explores complex themes such as social inequality, technology versus magic, and the value of self-worth. It begs the question— does hard work and trained skill trump natural talent?

In The Irregular at Magic High School, our plot revolves around twin siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba. Both twins are enrolled at a magical high school designed to train and perfect magical abilities. The catch is that Miyuki is sectioned into a group called “Blooms”, students with incredible, high-level magic; Tatsuya, on the other hand, is designated as a “Weed”, or a student with low-level capabilities. Tatsuma must overcome the prejudice he faces because of his designation by training his own special fighting style and moving up in the school’s ranking system.

7) Soul Eater

Courtesy of Studio Bones

Soul Eater is a play on the supernatural, fantasy, and horror genres. The anime first debuted back in 2008, and had a single season containing 51 episodes. Admittedly, the anime strays from the manga’s plot, earning it critiques from fans regarding the final arc and ending; that being said, it’s still worth giving a watch for the unique concept and lovable characters. Soul Eater does a great job at addressing themes like grey morality, the concept of sanity, friendship, and finding your own purpose.

The plot of Soul Eater starts us at Death Meister Academy— a school designed to train human weapon shifters and their wielders, alternatively named “meisters”. Maka Albern and her weapon counterpart, Soul Evans, attend the school to train with one goal in mind: becoming a Death Scythe. This goal can only be accomplished by the two collecting 99 mortal souls and the soul of one witch; then, the duo can become an elite team utilized by the Grim Reaper to maintain the balance between death and life.

6) Blue Exorcist

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Blue Exorcist is an awesome blend of fantasy and supernatural genres to create this plot that follows the son of Satan in his quest to become a trained exorcist. The anime first aired in 2011 and has a total of four seasons, along with a self-titled movie (Blue Exorcist: The Movie). While it took a while for the anime to reach its stride due to delayed season releases, Blue Exorcist is absolutely worth the watch with its compelling plot and complex character dynamics. Expect to see themes such as self-acceptance, discovering your own identity, good versus evil, and the importance of true connection.

In the series, our protagonist is Rin Okumura, raised alongside his twin brother Yukio by seasoned exorcist Shiro Fujimoto. When Rin’s adoptive father is killed by the demon king himself, Rin learns that he and his brother were secretly fathered by Satan. Rin decides to become an exorcist in order to one day defeat Satan and avenge Shiro’s death. This choice leads him to enroll in True Cross Academy, a school designed to train up the next generation of exorcists that will take on the fight against the ever-growing horde of demonic forces.

5) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a newer anime series that, like many on this list, explores the idea of a powerless hero taking center stage in a world that revolves around magic; however, unlike other series, the main character doesn’t trigger hidden abilities. The absurdity of this juxtaposition allows the series to lean in on comedic situations without foregoing its overall fantasy setting. It also places emphasis on themes of social inequality where magic users are regarded as above those who lack the ability, allowing for an interesting take on the world’s hierarchy and treatment of others without magic. Instead of its protagonist having a latent, significant magical talent like Harry Potter, this anime features hijinks involving its protagonist tackling fantastical scenarios with hilarious feats of brawn.

In Mashle: Magic and Muscles, our main character is Mash Burnedead. Mash possesses no magical talent despite most in the world relying on magic to thrive; despite this, Mash does have incredible strength that far surpasses the average person. When Mash’s secret is uncovered, he must leave the forest where he lives with his grandfather to attend Easton Magic Academy. Here, he will be trained to become a Divine Visionary, a high-status title that will allow Mash to live peacefully and protect his family from danger— but first, he must persevere through harsh training and use his strength to overcome obstacles others would rely on magic for.

4) Black Clover

Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Black Clover is a classic shonen fantasy anime that has garnered a loyal fan base since its initial release. The series came out in 2017, with a grand total of 170 episodes that were later broken down into individual “seasons”. Black Clover may be a fantasy anime but it’s known for layering elements of action, comedy, and adventure into its narrative. It delves into themes of overcoming obstacles, social discrimination, the importance of hard work and training, unity, and the beauty in following your dreams. While there are mild common elements with Harry Potter, including Magic Knight squads given distinctive robes and quarters not unlike Hogwarts houses, the series has plenty of its own appeal thanks to a strong blend of successful battle shonen formulas.

This show is centered around Asta, a young orphan who was born without the inherent magical power the respected and revered of the world carry. Despite his lack of ability, Asta still sets out with the goal to one day earn the title of Wizard King, the world’s most powerful living mage. His training and passion led Asta to trigger the release of a rare five-leaf clover grimoire that contains the ability to perform anti-magic; with it, Asta can destroy and dismantle other magic users’ abilities. This new gift allows Asta to move forward in his goal, working alongside his friend and rival Yuno, to become stronger and achieve his dreams.

3) The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Courtesy of Wit Studio

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a great example of blending genres: the series contains elements of fantasy, romance, and supernatural combined to create its plot. The show first debuted in 2017 and has a total of two seasons, containing 48 episodes. It’s notable for weaving aspects of folklore and magic into a cohesive story that doesn’t shy away from darker elements. The themes the show explores focus on forging genuine bonds, self-acceptance, dealing with trauma, and loss.

During The Ancient Magus’ Bride, we follow behind Chise Hatori, a teenage girl who has the rare gift of seeing supernatural beings. This ability has left her neglected and outcast by those around her, leading to Chise being sold into slavery and auctioned away. Chise is purchased by mage Elias Ainsworth, a mysterious sorcerer who has an animal skull for a head. Elias intends to train Chise into her innate potential as a “Sleigh Baggy”, or someone that can toe the line between the supernatural and human world.

2) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Courtesy of ACTAS/BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is a fantasy anime with a healthy dose of adventure, as the series combines magic with the art of swordplay. The show was released in 2024 and currently has a single season, though a second season is potentially coming in 2026. In Wistoria: Wand and Sword, themes such as societal hierarchy, inner strength, tradition versus innovation, and elitism are explored. As with many choices on this list, magic is used as a tool for the story’s powerful individuals to look down on those they deem lesser or weak.

The plot of Wistoria: Wand and Sword follows Will Serfort, a boy enrolled in a magical school despite his lack of any magical abilities. Will dreams of one day becoming a Magia Vander, the strongest grade of mage, though his lack of magic poses a problem and forces Will to rely solely on his swordsmanship skills to advance in class. Despite the discrimination and judgment Will faces from those around him, the anime showcases his determination to become the best and fulfill a childhood promise to his best friend.

1) Little Witch Academia

Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Little Witch Academia is the first series one might expect, for sure, while creating a list of Harry Potter-like anime. It has everything that fantasy fans could want in a lighthearted, charming show that doesn’t forget to deliver emotionally. The series first debuted in 2017, and presently has a total of 25 episodes; if you want to find additional content, there are two older movies in this franchise, Little Witch Academia and Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade. This show explores themes of striving past the obstacles in your path, working hard to achieve your goals, and belief in yourself and emotions.

The plot of Little Witch Academia focuses on protagonist Atsuko Kagari, also dubbed “Akko” in the show. Akko doesn’t hold any inherent magical talent or abilities, but still decides to enroll in Luna Nova Magical Academy. Here, Akko hopes she can train her own skill to a higher level and become similar to her private witch idol, Shiny Chariot. Throughout the show, Akko must overcome significant challenges in her education, training, and concerning the traditional magical world she inhabits.

Have you seen any of the anime on this list? Tell us more about your top fantasy series in the comments below.