Crunchyroll to Rebrand Funimation’s YouTube as Dub-Centric Channel

The game has changed when it comes to streaming anime, as countless streaming services are attempting to edge out the competition, though the merger of Crunchyroll and Funimation certainly has thrown a major hurdle for all their competitors to overcome. With Funimation recently releasing quite a few anime titles on Crunchyroll earlier this year, it seems that the merger of the two anime companies under the Sony umbrella is continuing to expand in some unexpected ways as Funimation’s Official Youtube Channel is undergoing a major change.

Here’s what Crunchyroll had to say with regards to this shift when it comes to the Official Funimation Youtube Channel changing into a platform for English Dubbed anime exclusively:

“Funimation is unifying under the Crunchyroll brand, and as such, so is their YouTube channel. Funimation’s YouTube channel, which consists of 3.7 million subscribers and has been in operation since 2006, is now becoming Crunchyroll Dubs! What can you expect now? Well… Mostly all of the same content you’ve loved, and more of it! Crunchyroll Dubs will continue providing anime clips, trailers and full episodes of your favorite English-dubbed anime. Not only that, Crunchyroll Dubs will be releasing weekly dubbed episode 1 drops every Saturday at 12PM PST, starting on April 9 with Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-!”

In a previous statement, Crunchyroll CEO Colin Decker went into detail when it came to Crunchyroll and Funimation becoming one:

“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first. Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga-all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

In recent days, a large number of titles from Funimation arrived as a part of Crunchyroll’s anime library, leaving many fans wondering what further changes will take place as a result of the merger that has changed the anime landscape.

