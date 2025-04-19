Crunchyroll Announces English Dub Releases for Fire Force Season 3 and More

The Spring 2025 anime schedule is now in the midst of its first few weeks of release, and Crunchyroll is celebrating with the announcement of their English dub release schedule for Fire Force Season 3, The Beginning After the End, and many more on the way. The Spring 2025 anime season has kicked off its first month of releases, and that means fans have gotten to see a whole new wave of new franchises making their debuts, new seasons of episodes, and much more. Now even more fans will get their chance to see the new series in action with English dubs on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Spring 2025 anime schedule now in gear, Crunchyroll has announced their schedule of English dub releases for the coming months. There will be further announcements in the coming weeks, and some anime releases have already launched their English dubs such as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (which will be releasing new episodes weekly) and Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (which has all dub episodes available now), but the Spring 2025 English dub line up has kicked off at last.

David Production

Crunchyroll Announces Spring 2025 English Dub Schedule

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii – All episodes now available

The Beginning After the End – Episode 1 now available, new episodes launch on Wednesdays at 12:30PM PT

The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows – Episode 1 now available, new episodes launch on Thursdays at 12:00PM PT

Wind Breaker Season 2 – Episode 1 now available, new episodes launch on Thursdays at 2:00PM PT

Fire Force Season 3 – Episode 1 now available, new episodes launch on Fridays at 2:30PM PT

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 – Episode 1 now available, new episodes launch on Fridays at 3:00PM PT

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- -Episode 1 premieres on April 19th at 12:00PM PT, new episodes every Saturday

Anne Shirley – Episode 1 premieres on April 19th at 2:30PM PT, new episodes every Saturday

These English dubs won’t be the only ones that Crunchyroll will have on offer for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, but they are certainly some of the most notable ones. This includes Fire Force, which has officially returned for its third and final season of the anime. As the franchise heads towards this grand finale, Fire Force is likely going to be the hottest new anime release of the Spring overall. That’s only going to heat up even more so in the coming weeks.

David Production

What to Know for Fire Force’s English Dub

With Jeremy Inman serving as voice director (and the voice of Captain Obi), Fire Force Season 3 includes a voice cast of Derick Snow as Shinra, Eric Vale as Arthur, Sarah Roach as Maki, Jad Saxton as Tamaki, Christopher Wehkamp as Hinawa, Ian Sinclar as Licht, Alexis Tipton as Iris, Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Vulcan, Elizabeth Maxwell as Lisa, Caitlin Glass as Haumea, Phil Parsons as Burns, Ray Hurd as Charon, Sean Henngian as Raffles III, Ricco Fajardo as Karim, Wes Frazier as Onyango, Josh Bangle as Li, and many more.

Fire Force’s anime as a whole (which you can find on Crunchyroll) is teased as such, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”