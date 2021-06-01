Crunchyroll Expo 2021 Announces New Guests and Musical Acts

✖

Crunchyroll is once again going virtual for this year's Crunchyroll Expo, but that isn't stopping the premier event for the streaming service to add some big names when it comes to both anime voice acting and musical acts that have helped create some of the biggest tunes in the medium. In a recent press release, Crunchyroll released a list of new names being added to their event that is set to take place from August 5th to the 7th, which will allow anime fans to witness panels and performances from some of their favorite anime attractions absolutely free.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Crunchyroll, along with several other anime conventions, decided to take their annual event online, presenting fans with several events and interviews digitally in order to "social distance" successfully. While having a physical convention certainly adds many differences from a digital experience, Crunchyroll is once again attempting to have their digital event spread around the world later this summer.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

The new musical acts announced include the Burnout Syndromes, 7 Billion Dots, Magic of Life, and Rhythmic Toy World. If you're unfamiliar with these bands, Burnout Syndromes has worked on the openings for Haikyuu and Dr. Stone, 7 Billion Dots created opening themes for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Granblue Fantasy, Magic of Life created hits for Joker Game and Yowamushi Pedal, while Rhythmic Toy World created the opening theme for Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line.

On the voice acting side of things, Crunchyroll announced that Bryce Papnebrook, the voice of Inosuke for Demon Slayer, Eren Jaeger for Attack On Titan, and Kirito for Sword Art Online would be joining the festivities. The company also made note that Zeno Robinson, the voice of Hawks in My Hero Academia, Ogun in Fire Force, and Garfiel in Re:Zero would also be a part of the digital convention taking place this summer.

If you're unfamiliar with Crunchyroll's big annual anime event, here's how the streaming service describes the convention:

"V-CRX is a digital fan festival that celebrates all things anime. Featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres, this multi-day event happens August 5-7. We'll continue to reveal more info as we get closer to showtime, so keep coming back!"

Will you be attending this digital anime event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo.