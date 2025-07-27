Crunchyroll to Take Over Movie Theaters With Monthly “Anime Nights” Screenings

Crunchyroll is planning for a major takeover of movie theaters later this year with a brand new “Anime Nights” program with special theatrical screenings planned for each month. Anime has gotten even bigger with audiences through the pandemic era as the last few years have not only seen even more new anime be licensed and distributed across multiple screening platforms, but feature films have been regularly released in theaters across North America. It used to be limited to a few screenings across a few days, but now anime movie releases are becoming a more regular event in theaters in the last couple of years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll is planning to take things even further as during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend they announced Crunchyroll Anime Nights, which is teased as a way to “honor the past, elevate the present, and celebrate the future of anime” with special screenings planned the third Monday of every month across theaters in the United States. The first of these major events is planned for later this October with the United States debut of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved, with details revealed for November and December as well.

Crunchyroll

What Is Crunchyroll Anime Nights?

As announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Crunchyroll Anime Nights is a new monthly theatrical event across select United States theaters on the third Monday of every month. Launching this October in more than 225 theaters across participating chains throughout the country, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be celebrating their anime library with select events showing of past, present, and future anime hits. The first major film in the line up is the upcoming premiere of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved on October 20th.

The second event is “OVERLORD – A Celebration of the Anime’s 10th Anniversary” hitting theaters on November 17th, and the third event is “Crunchyroll Anime Nights: Secret Sneak Peek!” on December 15th, teasing a sneak peek at some new anime releases before they start streaming with Crunchyroll. The first three events of this new endeavor already tease some big releases and fun screenings coming our way through the rest of the year, and it’s likely going to continue to deliver once we get to 2026 with even more movies and potential anime premieres down the line.

“Anime Nights offers more than a screening – it’s a shared experience that honors the art form, invites fans into the world of creators, and brings anime to life in a theatrical setting,” said Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President of Commerce, about Crunchyroll Anime Nights in a press release. “Crunchyroll is committed to the theatrical experience, and there’s something powerful about watching beloved anime surrounded by friends and fellow fans in a theater. It’s a unique opportunity to connect to the anime community every month to honor stories they love.”

With new anime movies coming to theaters every month starting later this Fall, and new anime screenings to keep track of, it’s a great time to be an anime fan.